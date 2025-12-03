1 of 3: The new medical office building is located on the corner of H Street and 5th Avenue and will replace the existing Sharp Rees-Stealy locations at 525 Third Avenue and 344 F Street in Chula Vista. Photo credit: HGW Architecture 2 of 3: The first floor will feature a full-service pharmacy, an expanded urgent care and lab and increased imaging services such as mammography. Photo credit: HGW Architecture 3 of 3: Primary care and occupational medicine departments will be located on the second floor. Specialty care departments and rehabilitation services will be located on the third floor. Photo credit: HGW Architecture Previous slide Next slide

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group is preparing to open its newest medical office building in Chula Vista. It is a modern, patient-centered facility designed to bring expanded health care services, advanced technology and greater convenience to the South Bay community.

Opening on January 26, 2026, the new Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista medical center will be located at 480 H Street. The 75,000-square-foot facility will replace two existing sites: Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista and Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy.

With its larger footprint and modernized clinical spaces, the state-of-the-art medical center will enhance access to primary, urgent, specialty and rehabilitation care.

“This new space allows us to better serve our growing community by welcoming more patients, expanding our team of providers and continuing the tradition of high-quality care that Sharp Rees-Stealy is known for,” says Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Comprehensive care under one roof

The new facility is a half a mile from the existing Chula Vista medical center at 525 Third Avenue and will allow for future expansion to meet the growing health care needs of the community. The building will offer a wide range of services across three floors:

First Floor:

Expanded urgent care center

Increased imaging services, including mammography, ultrasound and X-ray

Expanded laboratory services

Full-service pharmacy

Second Floor

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Occupational Medicine

Third Floor

Allergy

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Nephrology

Neurology

Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

Rheumatology

Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Medicine

Once completed, the site will also include a 127,000-square-foot parking structure with 375 stalls. A second-floor pedestrian bridge will connect the parking structure to the medical center.

“We’re proud to expand access to care in a way that truly benefits patients,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s about creating a place where patients feel cared for from the moment they arrive, with every detail designed to make health care easier and more personal.” The new medical office building was designed and built in collaboration with Pacific Building Group, PMB and HGW Architecture.

Raising millions to serve the community

Across San Diego County, Sharp HealthCare continues to invest in facilities, technology, innovation and research to meet the region’s long-term health care needs. Through ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare — launched in 2022 and surpassing $202 million raised — Sharp is strengthening its systemwide ability to care for the community today and for generations to come.

The ENVISION campaign is helping to fund the Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista project, the Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch expansion project and other development efforts across the system.

