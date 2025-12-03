HomeSharp Health News
For the media

New Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Opens in January

By The Health News Team | December 3, 2025

New Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Exterior
1 of 3:

The new medical office building is located on the corner of H Street and 5th Avenue and will replace the existing Sharp Rees-Stealy locations at 525 Third Avenue and 344 F Street in Chula Vista. Photo credit: HGW Architecture

New Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista 1st Floor
2 of 3:

The first floor will feature a full-service pharmacy, an expanded urgent care and lab and increased imaging services such as mammography. Photo credit: HGW Architecture

New Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista 2nd Floor
3 of 3:

Primary care and occupational medicine departments will be located on the second floor. Specialty care departments and rehabilitation services will be located on the third floor. Photo credit: HGW Architecture

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group is preparing to open its newest medical office building in Chula Vista. It is a modern, patient-centered facility designed to bring expanded health care services, advanced technology and greater convenience to the South Bay community.

Opening on January 26, 2026, the new Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista medical center will be located at 480 H Street. The 75,000-square-foot facility will replace two existing sites: Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista and Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy.

With its larger footprint and modernized clinical spaces, the state-of-the-art medical center will enhance access to primary, urgent, specialty and rehabilitation care.

“This new space allows us to better serve our growing community by welcoming more patients, expanding our team of providers and continuing the tradition of high-quality care that Sharp Rees-Stealy is known for,” says Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Comprehensive care under one roof

The new facility is a half a mile from the existing Chula Vista medical center at 525 Third Avenue and will allow for future expansion to meet the growing health care needs of the community. The building will offer a wide range of services across three floors:

First Floor:

  • Expanded urgent care center

  • Increased imaging services, including mammography, ultrasound and X-ray

  • Expanded laboratory services

  • Full-service pharmacy

Second Floor

  • Family Medicine

  • Internal Medicine

  • Occupational Medicine

Third Floor

  • Allergy

  • Cardiology

  • Endocrinology

  • Pulmonology

  • Nephrology

  • Neurology

  • Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

  • Rheumatology

  • Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Medicine

Once completed, the site will also include a 127,000-square-foot parking structure with 375 stalls. A second-floor pedestrian bridge will connect the parking structure to the medical center.

“We’re proud to expand access to care in a way that truly benefits patients,” says Dr. Michael Martin, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s about creating a place where patients feel cared for from the moment they arrive, with every detail designed to make health care easier and more personal.” The new medical office building was designed and built in collaboration with Pacific Building Group, PMB and HGW Architecture.

Raising millions to serve the community

Across San Diego County, Sharp HealthCare continues to invest in facilities, technology, innovation and research to meet the region’s long-term health care needs. Through ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare — launched in 2022 and surpassing $202 million raised — Sharp is strengthening its systemwide ability to care for the community today and for generations to come.

The ENVISION campaign is helping to fund the Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista project, the Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch expansion project and other development efforts across the system.

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Melissa Major of Sharp HealthCare

Melissa Major

Contributor

Melissa Major is the chief executive officer of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Michael Martin

Dr. Michael Martin

Contributor

Dr. Michael Martin is a board-certified pediatrician and internal medicine doctor and the president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Related topics

You might also like:

Sick woman with blanket and teacup blowing nose in front of holiday tree
Can I still go to that holiday party when I’m feeling sick?

How to decide when to celebrate and when to stay home.

Family at airport
Stay healthy and safe when traveling this holiday season

Heading out of town? Read these health tips first.

Smiling woman using a tablet
Your road map for choosing a doctor

Explore types of primary care doctors and key considerations, such as location, insurance and convenience.

floral

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.