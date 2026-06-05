Most days, Alan Hamilt, 83, stands watch as a security guard. But a routine doctor’s appointment two years ago quietly changed everything.

During a checkup with his Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor, Alan asked to have his PSA – or prostate-specific antigen – checked. The blood test measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. After completing that test, which showed a moderately elevated level of 7 ng/ML (nanograms per milliliter), and an MRI, doctors identified a small area of concern on Alan’s prostate.

A biopsy performed by his urologist, Dr. Douglas Darlin of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, confirmed the diagnosis: prostate cancer.

Alan was referred to Dr. Ruben Carmona, medical director of radiation oncology at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Dr. Carmona recommended eight weeks of radiation therapy along with hormone therapy using Lupron, a medication that lowers testosterone levels to help slow the cancer’s growth.

“Mr. Hamilt's elevated PSA was identified early, providing him with an excellent opportunity for curative treatment while preserving his quality of life and long-term health,” says Dr. Carmona. “He was highly motivated to begin treatment and maintained a positive attitude throughout the entirety of his care.”

Growing up with big dreams

Alan grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and moved with his parents and older brother to California in the early 1960s. His brother was a standout athlete who was drafted by a Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres and later by the New York Mets.

A family friend introduced Alan to the finance and insurance loan business, where he worked for many years for high-end car dealerships in San Diego. Trying something new, he became a reserve police officer for the City of Chula Vista, where he eventually rose to lieutenant and supervised more than 150 reserve officers.

A later job brought Alan to the Phoenix area, where he reconnected with his childhood friend Ray, shortly before Ray’s own cancer diagnosis.

“It was back pain that sent him to the emergency room,” Alan recalls. “That’s when he learned he had Stage 4 prostate cancer.”

Ray died two years after his diagnosis — a loss that stayed with Alan.

“That’s why I felt it was important for me to get checked,” he says. “And it’s why I want to encourage all men to get checked, especially as they get older.”

Leading by example

As the loan industry began to shift financially, Alan reconnected with another longtime friend — a security director at Viejas Casino & Resort — who encouraged him to join the team. That was nearly 20 years ago, and Alan still works there today.

Over the years, he has been named Officer of the Year, received a Good Conduct Medal and earned the Viejas Eagle Award, the highest honor a team member can receive, recognizing exemplary performance, dedication and skill.

Now, one year after completing radiation treatment, Alan says he feels great. His most recent prostate screening showed his PSA level at < 0.01 ng/mL — the lowest level possible.

“I feel healthy and good,” Alan says. “I never missed a single day of work during my eight weeks of treatment. And I’m back to doing what I love — working weekends at Viejas and golfing once a week with friends.”

Those same friends are often on the receiving end of Alan’s advice: Get checked.

“PSA screening has given Mr. Hamilt, along with many other men, the opportunity for earlier detection, a greater likelihood of successful treatment, and increased peace of mind for both themselves and their families,” says Dr. Carmona. “It has been a privilege to be involved in his care and treatment journey.”

Learn more about cancer treatment; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.