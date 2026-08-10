Dr. Ran Regev, emergency doctor with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

As an emergency doctor, I’ve seen drowning tragedies that no parent should ever have to experience, and nearly every summer I care for cases that could have been prevented. As a father of 5, I never allowed my children to swim unsupervised, not even for a minute.

Drowning is fast and often silent, with no yelling or splashing to alert you. That’s why I encourage parents to treat any body of water the same way they would a busy street: with constant, close supervision and your child no further than an arm’s length away. When enjoying summer fun around water, designate a “water watcher,” stay within arm’s reach of young children and avoid distractions.

The best emergency is the one that never happens, and a moment of attention can save a life.