5 amazing facts about breastfeeding
Breastfeeding provides health benefits for both baby and parent, including lowering a baby’s risk for illness.
Parents do their best to protect their children. Doctors who are parents have an added perspective: They regularly treat injuries and illnesses that often could have been prevented.
We asked five Sharp doctors to share the biggest safety "don'ts" they follow with their own families to help keep them healthy and safe. Here are their top practices:
1
Dr. Ran Regev, emergency doctor with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
As an emergency doctor, I’ve seen drowning tragedies that no parent should ever have to experience, and nearly every summer I care for cases that could have been prevented. As a father of 5, I never allowed my children to swim unsupervised, not even for a minute.
Drowning is fast and often silent, with no yelling or splashing to alert you. That’s why I encourage parents to treat any body of water the same way they would a busy street: with constant, close supervision and your child no further than an arm’s length away. When enjoying summer fun around water, designate a “water watcher,” stay within arm’s reach of young children and avoid distractions.
The best emergency is the one that never happens, and a moment of attention can save a life.
2
Dr. Ravishankar Rao, family medicine doctor with Sharp Grossmont Hospital
I do not and would not allow my children to ride an e-bike. This perspective comes from treating numerous injuries, ranging from clavicle fractures to concussions and traumatic brain injuries, and seeing how quickly they can devastate families and alter a child’s life trajectory.
E-bikes often have power comparable to motorcycles, which require training and licensure to operate safely. Among minors, their use can also introduce peer-driven risks that have not yet been adequately studied or mitigated. In contrast, self-powered bicycles provide a safer and arguably much healthier alternative when paired with helmet use and proper supervision.
Seeing the joy and potential in my own children, ages 5 and 2, has significantly influenced how I counsel my patients. I’m especially aware of the risks that can threaten their health and well-being.
3
Dr. Asia Takeuchi, emergency medicine doctor with Sharp Memorial Hospital
As an outdoor adventure family, helmets are a must for all of us. It may seem rather obvious for some of our more extreme activities, like skiing or canyoneering. Yet for our family, helmets are also a must for any activity that involves wheels: two-wheeled, four-wheeled, foot-powered or motorized.
Wearing a properly fitted helmet is one of the most effective ways to protect the head from serious injury. Helmets act as a barrier between the head and potential impact, absorbing and dispersing force to reduce the risk of concussions, skull fractures and traumatic brain injuries.
It is a vital piece of safety gear that can save lives and prevent long-term disabilities without any adverse effect on our ability to have fun!
4
Dr. Sparghai Ludin, family medicine doctor with SharpCare and Sharp Community Medical Group
As a parent, I know how easy it is to forget sunscreen when kids are eager to get outside. I never let my own child head out in the summer without it.
A quick layer of sunscreen is a simple daily habit that helps protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevents sunburn and lowers the risk of skin damage and skin cancer later in life. It’s one of the easiest ways to help keep summer fun safe and healthy.
5
Dr. Amy Zheng, emergency doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
Seeing the things I have seen in the ER and urgent care, I have guided my kids on lots of things over the years, from not talking with their mouths full to never getting on an ATV or motorcycle — ever. As they got into their preteen years, we had a lot of conversations about sex — making sure we normalized talking about it — and more importantly, being safe.
We have discussed the importance of consent for intimacy, and how it’s yes or it’s no – nothing in between. And we’ve talked about how condoms should be stocked as commonly as Band-Aids are. If they’re available and normalized, they’re more likely to be used in intimate situations.
Learn more about children’s health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Ran Regev is a board-certified emergency medicine doctor with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Ravishankar Rao is a family medicine doctor with SharpCare and Sharp Community Medical Group, and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Asia Takeuchi is emergency medicine doctor at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sparghai Ludin is a family medicine doctor with SharpCare and Sharp Community Medical Group.
Breastfeeding provides health benefits for both baby and parent, including lowering a baby’s risk for illness.
Symptoms of food poisoning, also known as foodborne illness, can be similar to signs of a stomach bug.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.