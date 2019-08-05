The hidden salt in your favorite foods (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 5, 2019

A high-sodium diet can lead to many health problems, including stroke and heart failure. Yet, 9 out of 10 Americans consume too much sodium.

We asked Lindsay Yau, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, to share the "sneaky" side of salt — and offer tips to help keep it in moderation.

Hidden Salt UPDATE 072619 PNG

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Lindsay Yau

Lindsay Yau

Contributor

Lindsay Yau is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. To learn more about Sharp's nutrition services, or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).

