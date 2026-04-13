As an attorney, mom and busy professional, Nicole Denow, 50, was used to managing a lot at once. But one challenge was becoming harder to ignore: her hearing loss.

“The best way I can describe hearing loss is feeling anxious, like you’re always on edge,” Nicole says. “You’re worried you’re not going to hear something or you’re going to hear something incorrectly. It’s exhausting.”

Nicole’s hearing loss is linked to a mutation in the MYO6 gene. Her father, grandmother, great-grandfather and 9-year-old daughter also have the condition. A genetic mutation is like a typo in your DNA — the set of instructions your cells follow. Some typos don’t change anything, but others can affect how the body works.

“The MYO6 gene helps the inner ear’s tiny hair cells do their job of turning sound into signals the brain can understand,” says Dr. Karolina Crawford, a clinical audiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “With MYO6 genetic hearing loss, those hair cells aren’t functioning as well.”

Missing more than words

In her mid-40s, Nicole got her first pair of hearing aids. They helped at first, but over time, her hearing continued to decline, especially in her left ear. Everyday conversations became harder. Communicating in places with background noise — like restaurants and social gatherings — took more effort than it used to.

Over time, the loss wasn’t just about what Nicole could hear — it was in the moments she didn’t want to miss.

A turning point

After meeting with Dr. Crawford in 2025, tests showed Nicole had moderate to moderately severe hearing loss, and even the most advanced hearing aids wouldn’t provide enough benefit.

Dr. Crawford talked with Nicole about her options, including a cochlear implant. A cochlear implant is a device placed under the skin that works with a small external processor to send sound signals directly to the hearing nerve.

For Nicole, Dr. Crawford helped make a difficult decision feel manageable. “She laid out every option for me and patiently answered all my questions,” Nicole says. “I trusted her knowledge and expertise 100%.”

Knowing her hearing loss would continue to worsen, Nicole decided a cochlear implant was the best path forward.

Expert care, every step of the way

In December 2025, Nicole had her cochlear implant surgery at the James S. Brown Pavilion. The outpatient procedure was performed by Dr. Michael Holtel, an otolaryngologist — or ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor — with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

“One of the strengths of the cochlear implant program at Sharp is the collaboration between surgeons, audiologists and speech pathologists to ensure the patient has a smooth transition during their journey toward better hearing,” Dr. Holtel says.

From the beginning, Nicole knew she was in good hands. “Dr. Holtel and his team made me feel supported and cared for every step of the way,” she says. “I had the utmost confidence that everything would go well,” she says.

The surgery was a success, and like most people who undergo the procedure, Nicole was able to go home the same day. Dr. Crawford also found a thoughtful way to include Nicole’s daughter, arranging for her to receive a stuffed animal fitted with a cochlear implant.

Hearing the difference

After a few weeks of healing, Nicole returned to Dr. Crawford to have the implant turned on and its sound processor adjusted. The new sounds took some getting used to.

“It was a little strange initially,” Nicole says. “It sounded very robotic, and there was an echo. But Dr. Crawford has been able to fine-tune it, and most of that has gone away.”

The results have been remarkable. Nicole’s ability to understand speech was around 26% at her first hearing evaluation with Dr. Crawford. One month after surgery, it improved to 87%, a number that will likely continue to climb before leveling off.

“With the significant progress patients with cochlear implants make over the first 12 months, I am so excited and cannot wait to see her scores at our next appointment,” Dr. Crawford says.

A new sense of calm

Today, Nicole continues seeing Dr. Crawford every few weeks for adjustments. After the first year, most patients typically return only for annual checks.

Nicole is also in aural rehabilitation, which helps her adjust to the device and retrain her brain to interpret sound in a new way. But already, the difference is clear.

“I feel calmer and more confident now, especially in group settings or work meetings,” she says. “There’s a new sense of relief I’m feeling these days.”

Nicole hopes her story shows others dealing with hearing loss what’s possible with the right support — one conversation, one appointment and one meaningful moment at a time.

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