When we think about lung cancer, a persistent cough, shortness of breath or chest pain are symptoms that immediately come to mind. But sometimes, there are other warning signs that seem to have little or nothing to do with the lungs.

That’s one reason it’s worth paying attention to changes in our body, even when they seem minor or easy to dismiss.

According to Dr. Kaveh Bagheri, a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care specialist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, anyone with lungs can develop lung cancer, including people who have never smoked. What’s more, early lung cancer often causes no symptoms at all.

“A small tumor may grow without noticeably affecting breathing or causing pain,” he says. “When symptoms develop, they can resemble common conditions, such as bronchitis or a chronic smoker’s cough.”

This makes screening and early detection especially important.

Smoking remains the number one risk factor for lung cancer, and screening recommendations focus on people at higher risk due to a smoking history. For individuals who meet the criteria, a low-dose CT scan is the gold standard for screening and can identify cancer before symptoms appear, when it may still be curable.

When lung cancer doesn’t look like lung cancer

Lung cancer can affect the body in several ways, and its symptoms don’t always signal right away that something is wrong. “It may grow into nearby structures, press on nerves, spread to other organs, or produce substances that affect the body at a distance,” Dr. Bagheri says.

For example, lung cancer that spreads to the spine or pelvis can cause back or hip pain. Or a tumor near the top of the lung can affect nerves in the shoulder and arm.

Here are a few signs that may seem unrelated to the lungs:

Persistent hoarseness: A tumor or enlarged lymph nodes may affect the nerve that controls a vocal cord.

Recurring bronchitis or pneumonia: A tumor may partially block an airway, allowing mucus and infection to build up, particularly when pneumonia repeatedly affects the same area.

Back or hip pain: This can occur if cancer spreads to bone.

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite: Cancer can affect appetite and metabolism.

Other less familiar signs: Persistent fatigue, shoulder or arm pain, swelling of the face or neck, or enlargement and rounding of the fingertips called clubbing can indicate illness. Occasionally, changes in blood calcium or sodium can take place and cause weakness or confusion.

Dr. Bagheri notes that these symptoms can have many possible causes and don’t necessarily mean you have lung cancer. However, persistent or unexplained changes shouldn’t be ignored.

When to see a doctor

Dr. Bagheri says a new cough that lasts about three weeks, a long-standing cough that changes, persistent hoarseness or repeated chest infections should prompt a medical appointment. Unexplained weight loss, persistent focal bone pain or worsening shortness of breath should also be evaluated, even in people who have never smoked.

Coughing up blood warrants prompt medical attention. Significant bleeding, severe difficulty breathing or new neurological symptoms such as weakness require emergency assessment, he says.

“Most of these symptoms turn out to have other causes, but persistent or worsening symptoms deserve an explanation,” Dr. Bagheri says.

Advances in detecting and screening for lung cancer

Although lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, advances in diagnostics and screening technology are helping doctors find and diagnose the disease earlier. Two methods include robotic bronchoscopy and low-dose CT screening.

Robotic bronchoscopy: This advanced diagnostic tool allows doctors to reach and biopsy small tumors or suspicious nodules deep within the lung. A CT scan creates a 3D virtual map to determine the best path to the nodule.



The physician uses robotics to guide a thin, flexible catheter through the airways to reach it. A pathologist quickly examines the tissue to determine whether cancer is present, giving patients answers sooner. The procedure is also minimally invasive, and most patients go home the same day.



Low-dose CT screening: This imaging test is the most sensitive for finding lung cancer early. “Low-dose CT screening is a major advancement because it finds small cancers before symptoms develop and has reduced lung cancer deaths,” says Dr. Bagheri.



Both the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and American Cancer Society (ACS) recommend annual screening for adults ages 50 to 80 with at least a 20 pack-year smoking history. That’s equivalent to smoking one pack a day for 20 years. The USPSTF recommendation applies to people who currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years, while the ACS no longer uses a time-since-quitting requirement.

Talk with your doctor about any changes to your health. Together, you can determine whether screening may be right for you.

Learn more about lung cancer screening.