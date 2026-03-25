When Peter Halmay learned he had blood cancer, he viewed it as another hill to climb — not an impossible mountain. At 83, he remained optimistic.

“My life hasn’t been spent jumping from peak to peak,” he says. “I’ve lived through plenty of peaks and valleys, and that put my cancer into perspective.”

Peter was born in Hungary in 1941. As a young boy, he and his family lived through the Siege of Budapest, one of the most brutal battles of World War II.

“By the time I was seven, I had already seen things many people don’t see in a lifetime,” he says. “But we survived.”

After the war, Peter’s family immigrated to Canada and later to the United States. Those early hardships shaped his deep sense of gratitude, resilience and can-do attitude — qualities he would draw on decades later when he faced cancer.

A lymphoma diagnosis

In fall 2023, Peter noticed a lump on his neck. Tests at Sharp Grossmont Hospital confirmed it was diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma, a fast‑growing cancer of the lymphatic system.

He was treated at Sharp Grossmont by Dr. Kai Zu, a board-certified hematologist and oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group.

“The minute Dr. Zu came in the room, I felt reassured,” Peter says. “He knew exactly what to do, and my faith in him is one of the things that got me through this.”

Because of Peter’s age, Dr. Zu was cautious. “This type of cancer is curable, but chemotherapy can be fairly toxic, particularly for someone who is 83,” he says.

But Peter was far from typical. A diver by trade, he still worked four days a week, harvesting sea urchins with one of his sons for their business.

“Peter was the fittest octogenarian I ever knew and was still diving at the time of his diagnosis,” Dr. Zu recalls.

Peter’s positive attitude and strong family support also played significant roles in his care. And after carefully weighing the risks and benefits, together they agreed to move forward with four rounds of chemotherapy.

The treatment was successful, and a complete response was achieved — but about a year later, the cancer returned.

The promise of CAR-T therapy

Around this time, CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T‑cell) therapy became available at Sharp Grossmont. The treatment uses a patient’s own T cells, a type of immune cell, to fight cancer.

The cells are collected from the patient and reengineered to better recognize cancer — operating like a cancer-finding GPS. The modified cells are then returned to the body, where they can seek out and destroy the cancer.

Research has shown promising results. In one study, about 86% of patients saw their cancer shrink, and around 57% had no detectable disease after treatment.

Dr. Zu explained everything to Peter, including the risks and potential side effects. Having already undergone extensive chemotherapy, Peter felt confident he could manage the challenges of CAR‑T.

“If there was a chance of success, I was all for it,” he says.

He received 15 radiation treatments prior to his CAR-T infusion in November 2025 and was monitored closely. Around day four, he developed a fever and was treated in the ER. There, he experienced temporary memory loss and trouble speaking — side effects that can occur with CAR-T but usually resolve.

“The nurses and everyone are trained on what to expect with CAR-T and were wonderful,” he says. “But still, you don’t know what to expect.”

The symptoms were short‑lived. And by the next day, Peter reports he was able to talk and felt better.

Good news and gratitude

In December, Peter’s PET/CT scan showed a complete response. “When Dr. Zu called me to tell me there was no trace of cancer after the scan, that reassurance from him let me know I was going to be okay,” says Peter.

He praises his wife for her unwavering support, calling her fantastic. “She attended appointments, asked questions and took notes,” Peter says.

Peter is also grateful that one of his sons moved back home to help. He acknowledges how important support was to his successful treatment.

Now 85, Peter looks forward to returning to the ocean, his place of calm. He hopes to resume diving soon, enjoying the movement of the water and the peaceful blue space.

“I’ll put on my suit, dive and just relax,” he says.

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