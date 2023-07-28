Our perinatology team

Our perinatology team uses state-of-the-art equipment to perform a range of diagnostic services from amniocentesis to DNA gene probe testing.

We diagnose and treat risks, including:

Fetal growth concerns

Birth defects

Gestational diabetes

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets, etc.)

Pregnancy over age 35

Preeclampsia

Preterm labor

Previous pregnancy loss

Seizure disorders

Understanding high-risk pregnancy and medical conditions

Certain medical conditions — whether current or in the past — can increase the likelihood of a high-risk pregnancy. These conditions may affect how your body responds during pregnancy and can influence the care you need.

Our team works closely with you to review your medical history, assess potential risks and create a plan that prioritizes both your health and your baby’s well-being. By understanding these factors early, we can provide the right support and interventions for a safer pregnancy journey.

Common conditions include:

Anemia

Asthma

Arthritis

Cancer

Diabetes

Heart, lung or kidney problems

High blood pressure

Placenta previa

Uterine abnormalities

History of cervical surgery

Previous deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

With you every step of your pregnancy

Facing a high-risk pregnancy can feel overwhelming — but you’re not alone. From your first appointment to delivery, our team offers comprehensive, coordinated care centered on your needs.

Because we understand that peace of mind matters, we thoughtfully design a care plan around you, so you can focus on what truly matters — welcoming a healthy baby.