San Diego skilled nursing
At Sharp, we understand how important it is to help each of our patients retain the highest level of independence. If your loved one requires a higher level of care than can be provided at home — but does not require hospitalization — we can help.
Compassionate short-term and long-term care
We focus not only on patients’ physical health, but also on caring for their social, emotional and spiritual well-being. Our commitment to quality care has been recognized as among the best in Southern California.
We accept many forms of insurance, including Medicare, Medi-Cal and most managed care and private insurance plans.
Conditions
Conditions treated and managed at Sharp’s skilled nursing facilities include:
Alzheimer’s disease
Brain injury
Dementia
Dialysis
Gastrointestinal diseases, including PEG tube placement
Infections requiring long-term antibiotic therapy
Recuperating from surgery
Spinal cord injury
Ventilator weaning
Treatments and programs
At Sharp, we’re committed to helping patients achieve their highest possible level of independence and enhancing their quality of life. Care treatments and programs available at Sharp's skilled nursing facilities include:
Assisted living and long-term care
Dysphagia therapy and enteral feeding
IV therapy
Medication services
Nursing and personal care
Pain management
Pastoral and spiritual care
Rehabilitation and recuperation following surgery
Rehabilitative activities (physical, occupational and speech therapy)
Resident and family education
Respiratory care
Respite care
Subacute nursing care
Tracheostomy care and oxygen therapy
Skilled nursing services
You can have peace of mind knowing your loved one is in good hands at Sharp. Our skilled nursing services include the following.
Frequently asked questions
San Diego skilled nursing locations
We offer a wide range of skilled nursing services at Sharp's acute-care hospitals.