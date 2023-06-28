At Sharp’s skilled nursing facilities, our expert team of registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers and registered dietitians works together to develop a comprehensive care plan for each patient. And we’re here to provide support to any needs your family may have — from coordinating activity plans to serving as an advocate for your loved one.

Our on-site medical director is available 24/7 to assist residents when needed. And if hospitalization is required, we can provide immediate access through Sharp's comprehensive network of acute-care hospitals.

Sharp’s skilled nursing facilities all maintain a residents' council that meets regularly for residents and their families to discuss issues or concerns within the facility. All residents are encouraged to attend, and residents unable to speak for themselves are often represented by family members who attend with them.