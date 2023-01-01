Alexandra Kharazi, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Alexandra Kharazi, MD
Location and phone
CVTS Medical Group, Inc.345 F St
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Alexandra Kharazi, MD
My medical care philosophy is to provide patient-centered, compassionate care. I decided to become a physician so I could serve my community. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family.
Age:36
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Russian
Education
Westchester County Medical Center:Internship
Vidant Medical Center:Fellowship
Westchester County Medical Center:Residency
University of California, Davis:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve repair and replacement
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Arrhythmia
- Atrial septal defect (ASD)
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Coronary artery bypass grafting - high risk
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Heart valve surgery
- High-risk coronary bypass
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- MAZE surgery
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Open heart surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Septal defect repair
- Thoracic surgery
- Thoracotomy
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Tricuspid valve repair and replacement
- Valvuloplasty
- VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery)
- Ventricular septal defect (VSD)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962704734
Insurance plans accepted
Alexandra Kharazi, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alexandra Kharazi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Kharazi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
