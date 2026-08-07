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Alexandra Kharazi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiothoracic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista

619-421-1111

345 F St.
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2634

CVTS Medical Group, La Mesa

619-421-1111
Fax: 619-421-1504

8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista

    345 F St.
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2634
    Get directions

    619-421-1111

  2. CVTS Medical Group, La Mesa

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 500
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
    Get directions

    619-421-1111
    Fax: 619-421-1504

Care schedule

CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista

345 F St.

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Alexandra Kharazi, MD

My medical care philosophy is to provide patient-centered, compassionate care. I decided to become a physician so I could serve my community. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female

Education

Westchester County Medical Center: Internship
Vidant Medical Center: Fellowship
Westchester County Medical Center: Residency
University of California, Davis: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962704734

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alexandra Kharazi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.