AHA now encourages cholesterol screening at 30
New cholesterol guidelines recommend earlier screening and a longer-term view of heart risk, helping identify disease sooner and prevent serious complications.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista
345 F St.
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2634
Get directions
CVTS Medical Group, La Mesa
8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
Get directions
619-421-1111
Fax: 619-421-1504
CVTS Medical Group Chula Vista
345 F St.
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Tuesday
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My medical care philosophy is to provide patient-centered, compassionate care. I decided to become a physician so I could serve my community. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1962704734
Alexandra Kharazi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Kharazi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Kharazi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alexandra Kharazi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
New cholesterol guidelines recommend earlier screening and a longer-term view of heart risk, helping identify disease sooner and prevent serious complications.
A San Diego husband and wife recall the evening their lives were forever changed.
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