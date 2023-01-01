About Alexandra Kharazi, MD

My medical care philosophy is to provide patient-centered, compassionate care. I decided to become a physician so I could serve my community. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Russian

Education Westchester County Medical Center : Internship

Vidant Medical Center : Fellowship

Westchester County Medical Center : Residency

University of California, Davis : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.