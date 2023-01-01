Alexandra Kharazi, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. CVTS Medical Group, Inc.
    345 F St
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-421-1111

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Alexandra Kharazi, MD

My medical care philosophy is to provide patient-centered, compassionate care. I decided to become a physician so I could serve my community. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family.
Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2019
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Russian
Education
Westchester County Medical Center:
 Internship
Vidant Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Westchester County Medical Center:
 Residency
University of California, Davis:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962704734

