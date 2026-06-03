Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County ENT, Head & Neck Surgery
3909 Waring Road
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-726-2440
Fax: 760-726-0644
San Diego Ear Nose and Throat Specialists
2020 Cassia Road
Suite 101
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Get directions
About Amit Date, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Ear surgery
- Endoscopic Zenker's surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Hearing testing in office
- Reconstructive surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831311984
Insurance plans accepted
Amit Date, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amit Date, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.