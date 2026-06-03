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Amit Date, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County ENT, Head & Neck Surgery

760-726-2440
Fax: 760-726-0644

3909 Waring Road
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92056

San Diego Ear Nose and Throat Specialists

760-479-2100

2020 Cassia Road
Suite 101
Carlsbad, CA 92009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County ENT, Head & Neck Surgery

    3909 Waring Road
    Suite A
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-726-2440
    Fax: 760-726-0644

  2. San Diego Ear Nose and Throat Specialists

    2020 Cassia Road
    Suite 101
    Carlsbad, CA 92009
    Get directions

    760-479-2100

About Amit Date, MD

Age: 50
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Southern Illinois University: Residency
University of Illinois - Urbana: Medical School
Southern Illinois University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1831311984

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amit Date, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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