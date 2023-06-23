About Amy French, MD

I first approached women's health care as a counselor for rape and domestic violence survivors, as well as working with women with eating disorders. After deciding to pursue medicine, the choice of obstetrics and gynecology was obvious. The birth of a child is the most important day of a woman's life and I still thrill in every birth that I attend. I am also interested in minimally-invasive surgical techniques that offer women more choices in their reproductive health. I received my bachelor of arts from Emory University, with a double major in psychology and religion. I completed post-baccalaureate science courses at the University of California, Berkeley. After medical school at the University of Louisville, I completed my residency at the University of Florida. During my residency, I was awarded teaching awards all four years and the Alfred P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award during my final year. I also won first place at the residency research symposium for my original research on methods of labor induction. I love spending time with my twin boys outside of work.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Florida : Internship

University of Florida : Residency

University of Louisville : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1235292616