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Amy C. French, MD

4.9

89 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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Accepting new patients

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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

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Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700

About Amy C. French, MD

I first approached women's health care as a counselor for rape and domestic violence survivors, as well as working with women with eating disorders. After deciding to pursue medicine, the choice of obstetrics and gynecology was obvious. The birth of a child is the most important day of a woman's life and I still thrill in every birth that I attend. I am also interested in minimally-invasive surgical techniques that offer women more choices in their reproductive health and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I received my bachelor of arts from Emory University, with a double major in psychology and religion. I completed post-baccalaureate science courses at the University of California, Berkeley. After medical school at the University of Louisville, I completed my residency at the University of Florida. During my residency, I was awarded teaching awards all four years and the Alfred P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award during my final year. I also won first place at the residency research symposium for my original research on methods of labor induction. I love spending time with my twin boys outside of work.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of Florida: Internship
University of Florida: Residency
University of Louisville: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1235292616

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amy C. French, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

89 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Amy Levinson, PA was outstanding! She took her time explaining things to me and listening to me. She also got to the root of the issue quickly

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Once you actually get in to see Dr. French , she is great!!!

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

I can't say enough about Dr.French, she is so nice and pleasant. She answered all of my questions and gave me a plan for my hot flashes. I really enjoy seeing her and talking with her. I feel she really understands and listens to me. Great doctor. I am very appreciative to be able to see her.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. French always has good advice, thoroughly explains options and pros and cons. I am always grateful for her filling in the gaps of what I need to know to prevent future health problems. She is also pleasant and enjoyable to talk to.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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