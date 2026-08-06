Teamwork and trust promote safer births
What helps labor progress safely and naturally? At Sharp Grossmont, it comes down to teamwork, trust — and a little patience.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
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I first approached women's health care as a counselor for rape and domestic violence survivors, as well as working with women with eating disorders. After deciding to pursue medicine, the choice of obstetrics and gynecology was obvious. The birth of a child is the most important day of a woman's life and I still thrill in every birth that I attend. I am also interested in minimally-invasive surgical techniques that offer women more choices in their reproductive health and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I received my bachelor of arts from Emory University, with a double major in psychology and religion. I completed post-baccalaureate science courses at the University of California, Berkeley. After medical school at the University of Louisville, I completed my residency at the University of Florida. During my residency, I was awarded teaching awards all four years and the Alfred P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award during my final year. I also won first place at the residency research symposium for my original research on methods of labor induction. I love spending time with my twin boys outside of work.
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1235292616
Amy C. French, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
4.9
89 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Amy Levinson, PA was outstanding! She took her time explaining things to me and listening to me. She also got to the root of the issue quickly
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Once you actually get in to see Dr. French , she is great!!!
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
I can't say enough about Dr.French, she is so nice and pleasant. She answered all of my questions and gave me a plan for my hot flashes. I really enjoy seeing her and talking with her. I feel she really understands and listens to me. Great doctor. I am very appreciative to be able to see her.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. French always has good advice, thoroughly explains options and pros and cons. I am always grateful for her filling in the gaps of what I need to know to prevent future health problems. She is also pleasant and enjoyable to talk to.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy C. French, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy C. French, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amy C. French, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
What helps labor progress safely and naturally? At Sharp Grossmont, it comes down to teamwork, trust — and a little patience.
For one mom who didn’t get the natural birth she hoped for, she drew strength from the unexpected and didn’t let it define her as a mother.
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