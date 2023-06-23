Amy French, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Amy French, MD
I first approached women's health care as a counselor for rape and domestic violence survivors, as well as working with women with eating disorders. After deciding to pursue medicine, the choice of obstetrics and gynecology was obvious. The birth of a child is the most important day of a woman's life and I still thrill in every birth that I attend. I am also interested in minimally-invasive surgical techniques that offer women more choices in their reproductive health. I received my bachelor of arts from Emory University, with a double major in psychology and religion. I completed post-baccalaureate science courses at the University of California, Berkeley. After medical school at the University of Louisville, I completed my residency at the University of Florida. During my residency, I was awarded teaching awards all four years and the Alfred P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award during my final year. I also won first place at the residency research symposium for my original research on methods of labor induction. I love spending time with my twin boys outside of work.
Age:52
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Florida:Internship
University of Florida:Residency
University of Louisville:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- LGBTQ health
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pediatric gynecology
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1235292616
Insurance plans accepted
Amy French, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
81 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
This was my first time coming to this location & having *Dr. French & I had such a great experience. This will be my new location!
Verified PatientJune 13, 2023
5.0
*Dr. French delivered my baby at Sharp Mary Birch as was on call - not my regular OB. I felt comfortable with her and had successful outcome. Was grateful she did not leave during my delivery. I did feel pressure to push and get baby out as STAFF kept saying she was needed elsewhere. She did a wonderful job though Overall happy baby & I are healthy. Thank you!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
She had great care to explain my conditions and suggested I see a specialist about one problem of which I didn't know there was one.
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Super sweet and made me feel comfortable.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amy French, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy French, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
