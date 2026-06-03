Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
North County Vascular & Interventional
1955 Citracado Parkway
Suite 100-B
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
760-940-4055
Fax: 858-746-5184
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Arian Nasiri, MD
"I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to combine science, problem-solving and meaningful human connection to improve the lives of my patients. Caring for patients is especially rewarding because it allows me to help individuals through some of their most challenging moments while providing innovative, minimally invasive treatments that can make a real difference in their health and quality of life. My care philosophy is rooted in compassion, communication and personalized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, informed and confident in their treatment plan. As an interventional radiologist, I focus on minimally invasive, image-guided therapies that can reduce pain, shorten recovery times and improve quality of life. Patients can expect clear communication, thoughtful guidance and a collaborative approach throughout their treatment. My goal is to provide expert treatment while treating every patient with the same respect and compassion I would want for my own family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, staying active and exploring new places and cultures through travel. I also enjoy keeping up with advances in medicine and technology and finding opportunities to give back to my community."
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Atherectomy
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Carotid stent
- Chemoembolization
- Clinical research
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- CryoPlasty®
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Embolization
- Endovascular aneurysm repair
- Epidural steroid injections
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Greenfield filter
- Image-guided biopsy/drainage
- Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)
- Paracentesis
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Percutaneous renal intervention
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Thoracentesis
- Thoracic endovascular aortic/aneurysm repair
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Varicocele treatment
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vena cava filter insertion
- Vertebroplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790127819
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