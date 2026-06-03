About Arian Nasiri, MD

"I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to combine science, problem-solving and meaningful human connection to improve the lives of my patients. Caring for patients is especially rewarding because it allows me to help individuals through some of their most challenging moments while providing innovative, minimally invasive treatments that can make a real difference in their health and quality of life. My care philosophy is rooted in compassion, communication and personalized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, informed and confident in their treatment plan. As an interventional radiologist, I focus on minimally invasive, image-guided therapies that can reduce pain, shorten recovery times and improve quality of life. Patients can expect clear communication, thoughtful guidance and a collaborative approach throughout their treatment. My goal is to provide expert treatment while treating every patient with the same respect and compassion I would want for my own family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, staying active and exploring new places and cultures through travel. I also enjoy keeping up with advances in medicine and technology and finding opportunities to give back to my community."

Gender: Male



Education Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute : Fellowship

Loma Linda University : Residency

University of Wisconsin : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.