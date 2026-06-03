Provider Image

Arian Nasiri, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

North County Vascular & Interventional

760-940-4055
Fax: 858-746-5184

1955 Citracado Parkway
Suite 100-B
Escondido, CA 92029

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Vascular & Interventional

    1955 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 100-B
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    760-940-4055
    Fax: 858-746-5184

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Arian Nasiri, MD

"I was drawn to medicine by the opportunity to combine science, problem-solving and meaningful human connection to improve the lives of my patients. Caring for patients is especially rewarding because it allows me to help individuals through some of their most challenging moments while providing innovative, minimally invasive treatments that can make a real difference in their health and quality of life. My care philosophy is rooted in compassion, communication and personalized treatment. I believe every patient deserves to feel heard, informed and confident in their treatment plan. As an interventional radiologist, I focus on minimally invasive, image-guided therapies that can reduce pain, shorten recovery times and improve quality of life. Patients can expect clear communication, thoughtful guidance and a collaborative approach throughout their treatment. My goal is to provide expert treatment while treating every patient with the same respect and compassion I would want for my own family. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, staying active and exploring new places and cultures through travel. I also enjoy keeping up with advances in medicine and technology and finding opportunities to give back to my community."

Gender: Male

Education

Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute: Fellowship
Loma Linda University: Residency
University of Wisconsin: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790127819

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arian Nasiri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.