Blair Henderson, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Blair Henderson, MD

I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide compassionate care for women of all ages.
Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Washington Hospital Center:
 Residency
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528227998
Blair Henderson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
4.8
I loved my visit with Dr Henderson. She took her time to explain and answer all my questions as well as providing a very comforting visit.
Verified Patient
April 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Blair is a true professional in her field and cares for her patients. She went over and beyond to ensure that I received the help and follow up treatment I needed. Her devotion to her practice and patients are truly commendable.
Verified Patient
April 24, 2023
5.0
Always great listener. Thank you. 1. Annual check up. 6. Most definitely.
Verified Patient
April 5, 2023
5.0
Greatest
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Blair Henderson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blair Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
