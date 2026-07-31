About Blair P. Henderson, MD

I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide compassionate care for women of all ages. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female



Education Washington Hospital Center : Residency

Georgetown University : Medical School



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