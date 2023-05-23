Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Blair Henderson, MD
I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide compassionate care for women of all ages.
Age:41
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Washington Hospital Center:Residency
Georgetown University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1528227998
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Blair Henderson, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
91 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
4.8
I loved my visit with Dr Henderson. She took her time to explain and answer all my questions as well as providing a very comforting visit.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Blair is a true professional in her field and cares for her patients. She went over and beyond to ensure that I received the help and follow up treatment I needed. Her devotion to her practice and patients are truly commendable.
Verified PatientApril 24, 2023
5.0
Always great listener. Thank you. 1. Annual check up. 6. Most definitely.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Greatest
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Blair Henderson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
