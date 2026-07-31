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Blair P. Henderson, MD

4.8

88 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

Care schedule

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About Blair P. Henderson, MD

I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide compassionate care for women of all ages. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female

Education

Washington Hospital Center: Residency
Georgetown University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1528227998

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Blair P. Henderson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

88 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

4.0

We weren't able to come to solving my problem and I feel we didn't take all the steps needed to help eliminate some of the possible ailments I.e getting pee and blood results. I'm not the doctor, so I'm far less educated in this field, but I had my first known UTI over a month ago, when I got readmitted to the hospital, I started with no fever for the first two days & went when my fever got worse.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Exceptional listening skills and speaking at my level.

Verified Patient

May 5, 2026

5.0

Excellent care

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Henderson always answers my questions Without hesitation and eyes has a positive attitude.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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