Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Blair P. Henderson, MD
I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide compassionate care for women of all ages. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528227998
Insurance plans accepted
Blair P. Henderson, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
4.0
We weren't able to come to solving my problem and I feel we didn't take all the steps needed to help eliminate some of the possible ailments I.e getting pee and blood results. I'm not the doctor, so I'm far less educated in this field, but I had my first known UTI over a month ago, when I got readmitted to the hospital, I started with no fever for the first two days & went when my fever got worse.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Exceptional listening skills and speaking at my level.
Verified Patient
May 5, 2026
5.0
Excellent care
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Henderson always answers my questions Without hesitation and eyes has a positive attitude.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blair P. Henderson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.