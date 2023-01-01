Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About Courtney Ketch, MD
Age:33
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Louisville:Internship
University of Louisville:Residency
University of Oklahoma:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619330677
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Courtney Ketch, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Courtney Ketch, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Courtney Ketch, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
