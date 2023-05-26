Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Internal Medicine Associates8765 Aero Dr
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
About D. Scott Upton, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Cincinnati:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417994898
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
D. Scott Upton, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
146 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
4.0
Visitors are usually very good unless I forget to ask about something that is why I leave someone with me!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Upton is easily one of the best practitioners I have ever worked with. He is patient, kind, compassionate and intelligent.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
PA Alexandra French was great.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Very good
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
D. Scott Upton, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from D. Scott Upton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
