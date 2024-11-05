Dr. Upton is a wonderful doctor who listens, explains, and, most importantly, you never feel rushed. When it comes to doctors, Dr. Upton is a cut above.

Jen [PA] is very attentive and cares about your well-being. I feel at ease telling her my concerns and she listens and addresses them. She is a wonderful provider!

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.