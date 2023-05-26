Provider Image

D. Scott Upton, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. San Diego Internal Medicine Associates
    8765 Aero Dr
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-541-0181

About D. Scott Upton, MD

Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
University of Cincinnati:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1417994898
Ratings and reviews

5.0
146 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
4.0
Visitors are usually very good unless I forget to ask about something that is why I leave someone with me!
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Upton is easily one of the best practitioners I have ever worked with. He is patient, kind, compassionate and intelligent.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
PA Alexandra French was great.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
Very good
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
D. Scott Upton, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from D. Scott Upton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
