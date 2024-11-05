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D S. Upton, MD

4.9

108 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035

8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa

    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions

    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

About D S. Upton, MD

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Baylor College of Medicine: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of Cincinnati: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417994898

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

D S. Upton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

108 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

I always have very good discussion with Dr Upton. I am well prepared before our consultations.

Verified Patient

May 5, 2026

5.0

PA Lyons is THE BEST!

Verified Patient

March 5, 2026

5.0

Jen [PA] is very attentive and cares about your well-being. I feel at ease telling her my concerns and she listens and addresses them. She is a wonderful provider!

Verified Patient

March 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Upton is a wonderful doctor who listens, explains, and, most importantly, you never feel rushed. When it comes to doctors, Dr. Upton is a cut above.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.