Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions
858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
About D S. Upton, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417994898
Insurance plans accepted
D S. Upton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
108 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
I always have very good discussion with Dr Upton. I am well prepared before our consultations.
Verified Patient
May 5, 2026
5.0
PA Lyons is THE BEST!
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
5.0
Jen [PA] is very attentive and cares about your well-being. I feel at ease telling her my concerns and she listens and addresses them. She is a wonderful provider!
Verified Patient
March 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Upton is a wonderful doctor who listens, explains, and, most importantly, you never feel rushed. When it comes to doctors, Dr. Upton is a cut above.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from D S. Upton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.