Provider Image

Daniel Duong, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-616-8175

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Daniel Duong, DO

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
A.T. Still University:
 Medical School
Community Memorial Health System:
 Residency
NPI
1205456092
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Duong, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Duong, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.