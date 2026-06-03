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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
I decided to become a physician because I wanted to help people reach their health potentials through preventive medicine and evidence based medical interventions. I believe that each patient is a unique whole individual and I will try my best to tailor their care to fit their needs. I also believe that medicine is more than just taking a pill, but a holistic endeavor that involves diet, exercise, and mental health. I believe everyone should have the best medical care possible regardless of what insurance they have, their socioeconomic background, or sexual orientation. I enjoy spending time with my wife, cooking, and traveling. I also love listening to classical music, opera, and playing the piano.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1205456092
Daniel Duong, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
220 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I am very happy I switched my provider to Dr. Duong. He listens to my concerns and takes the time to explain my medications and conditions to help me better understand everything.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr.Duong is very good at listening to the problem you may have
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Was able to understand my symptoms and diagnosing me very efficiently.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
He was so thorough. Everything About the visit efficiency. He also checked my most recent visits. Not just 1 visit, but the past few. He tried to make everything " easy." He even asked if I wanted once a day or BID. I know it's so small, but I rarely get asked what I prefer. Thanks doc!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Duong, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Duong, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Daniel Duong, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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First available
Thursday, Aug. 13 (virtual)
Thursday, Aug. 13 (in person)