About Daniel Duong, DO

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to help people reach their health potentials through preventive medicine and evidence based medical interventions. I believe that each patient is a unique whole individual and I will try my best to tailor their care to fit their needs. I also believe that medicine is more than just taking a pill, but a holistic endeavor that involves diet, exercise, and mental health. I believe everyone should have the best medical care possible regardless of what insurance they have, their socioeconomic background, or sexual orientation. I enjoy spending time with my wife, cooking, and traveling. I also love listening to classical music, opera, and playing the piano.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: yoo-ung

Languages: Vietnamese

Education A.T. Still University : Medical School

Community Memorial Health System : Residency



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