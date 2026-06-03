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Daniel Duong, DO

4.8

220 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 5 only)

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Daniel Duong, DO

I decided to become a physician because I wanted to help people reach their health potentials through preventive medicine and evidence based medical interventions. I believe that each patient is a unique whole individual and I will try my best to tailor their care to fit their needs. I also believe that medicine is more than just taking a pill, but a holistic endeavor that involves diet, exercise, and mental health. I believe everyone should have the best medical care possible regardless of what insurance they have, their socioeconomic background, or sexual orientation. I enjoy spending time with my wife, cooking, and traveling. I also love listening to classical music, opera, and playing the piano.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: yoo-ung
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

A.T. Still University: Medical School
Community Memorial Health System: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1205456092

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Duong, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

220 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I am very happy I switched my provider to Dr. Duong. He listens to my concerns and takes the time to explain my medications and conditions to help me better understand everything.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr.Duong is very good at listening to the problem you may have

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Was able to understand my symptoms and diagnosing me very efficiently.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

He was so thorough. Everything About the visit efficiency. He also checked my most recent visits. Not just 1 visit, but the past few. He tried to make everything " easy." He even asked if I wanted once a day or BID. I know it's so small, but I rarely get asked what I prefer. Thanks doc!

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