ER or urgent care center? Your doctor’s office or telehealth?

Everyday health concerns can range from sudden accidents to sniffles that just won’t go away. Knowing where to get care not only saves time and money but also gives you peace of mind.

Here, Dr. Daniel Duong, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, helps to break down when primary, virtual, urgent or emergency care is the right choice.

Primary Care: For ongoing and preventive needs

If health is a journey, your primary care provider is your guide. Contacting your primary care team is often the best place to start for routine medical care or nonurgent concerns. Your primary care doctor is familiar with your health history and is your best resource for staying on top of chronic conditions and preventive care.

Schedule a primary care visit for:

Checkups, vaccines or routine screenings

Management of chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma or high blood pressure

Referrals to specialists

Advice on medications or long-term treatment plans

“Your primary care doctor is your long-term partner in health,” says Dr. Duong. “We know your medical history and can help prevent issues before they become more serious.”

Virtual Care: For convenient everyday care

Same-day virtual care is a quick, convenient option when you don’t need hands-on care. If your doctor decides you need a prescription during your visit, they can typically send it directly to your pharmacy.

Consider a virtual visit for common symptoms and conditions, such as:

“Virtual care is one of the easiest ways to get treatment for common concerns without even having to leave home,” says Dr. Duong. “It’s safe, secure and convenient for both children and adults.”

Urgent Care: For injuries and illnesses that can’t wait

Urgent care centers are a good option when you need in-person care quickly, but your condition is not life-threatening.

Common reasons to visit an urgent care center include:

Cuts that may need stitches

Fractures, sprains or strains

Severe cough or sore throat

Animal bites

Foreign object in eye or ear

Fever

Worsening asthma

Headache

“An urgent care center is right for situations when something isn’t alarming, but you don’t feel like the problem can wait,” says Dr. Duong. “It’s often faster and less expensive than the ER, and you can still get services like X-rays and lab tests if needed.”

Emergency Room: For life-threatening situations

The emergency room is where you should go when something serious happens and you need care immediately. It’s best for life- or limb-threatening conditions that need attention right away.

Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if you experience:

Chest pain, pressure or difficulty breathing

Confusion or difficulty speaking

Fracture with protruding bone

Severe bleeding or head injury

Fever with stiff neck

Uncontrolled bleeding

Sudden dizziness or a change in vision

Severe abdominal pain

Right care, right place, right time

Not sure where to start? “Ultimately, use your best judgment to assess the situation and get the care that you or your family member needs,” Dr. Duong says.

It’s also wise to review your health plan so you know what options are available to you before you need them.

Being prepared makes it easier to make informed decisions, avoid unnecessary costs, and stay in control of your health.

