David Burnikel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About David Burnikel, MD
My goal is to restore function and improve wellness, thereby allowing my patients to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.
Age:43
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Ochsner Clinic, New Orleans:Residency
New England Baptist Hospital:Fellowship
Temple University:Medical School
Ochsner Clinic, New Orleans:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bursitis
- Fracture management
- Hip disorders
- Knee pain
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Osteoporosis
NPI
1457541369
Insurance plans accepted
David Burnikel, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
