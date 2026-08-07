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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-229-3932
Fax: 619-582-2860
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My goal is to restore function and improve wellness, thereby allowing my patients to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1457541369
David J. Burnikel, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David J. Burnikel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David J. Burnikel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David J. Burnikel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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