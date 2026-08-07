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David J. Burnikel, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center

619-229-3932
Fax: 619-582-2860

9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center

    9095 Rio San Diego Drive
    Suite 450
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-229-3932
    Fax: 619-582-2860

Care schedule

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About David J. Burnikel, MD

My goal is to restore function and improve wellness, thereby allowing my patients to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male

Education

Ochsner Clinic, New Orleans: Residency
New England Baptist Hospital: Fellowship
Temple University: Medical School
Ochsner Clinic, New Orleans: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457541369

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David J. Burnikel, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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