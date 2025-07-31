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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Accepting new patients
Sharp Grossmont Hospital OBGYN Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
Get directions
619-740-4971
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957
Sharp Grossmont Hospital OBGYN Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1801893201
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elise S. Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elise S. Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Elise S. Brown, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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