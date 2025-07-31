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Elise S. Brown, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Grossmont Hospital OBGYN Clinic

619-740-4971
Fax: 619-740-4797

8851 Center Drive
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957

8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Grossmont Hospital OBGYN Clinic

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 600
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
    Get directions

    619-740-4971
    Fax: 619-740-4797

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 201
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-4966
    Fax: 619-740-4957

Care schedule

Sharp Grossmont Hospital OBGYN Clinic

8851 Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Elise S. Brown, MD

Age: 61
Gender: Female

Education

Chicago Medical School: Medical School
Metro Health Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1801893201

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.