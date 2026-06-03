Celebrating 30 years of South Bay babies
Sharp Chula Vista honors 30 years of providing compassionate care to expectant mothers and infants.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Francisco E., Anguiano, MD, Inc.
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 209
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-427-8892
Fax: 619-422-7660
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My goal is to provide quality care to all my patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1215921697
Francisco E. Anguiano, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco E. Anguiano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco E. Anguiano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Francisco E. Anguiano, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.