Francisco Anguiano, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Francisco Anguiano, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Francisco E. Anguiano, MD, Inc765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 209
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Francisco Anguiano, MD
My goal is to provide quality care to all my patients.
Age:69
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Internship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215921697
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Francisco Anguiano, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Francisco Anguiano, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco Anguiano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Francisco Anguiano, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Francisco Anguiano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.