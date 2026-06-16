Two-time cancer survivor celebrates love and life
Surfing and helping men and women who face cancer are among Don Rice’s greatest passions in life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Coast Surgical Group AMC
786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
Get directions
619-425-0797
Fax: 619-425-0596
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My special interests in surgery include surgery for the correction of heartburn using minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication), advanced laparoscopic surgery including removal of the colon and spleen, and cancer surgery. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I also am the Medical Director of the Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Program at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. This is a program focusing on the implementation of specialized techniques to minimize operative blood loss and decrease the use of blood transfusions.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1043299100
Hugo H. Barrera, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
5.0
35 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Barrera is awesome!
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Barrera is a professional, excellent Doctor, very kind and humane.
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
5.0
He explained very clearly the procedure he is going to do
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hugo H. Barrera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hugo H. Barrera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Hugo H. Barrera, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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