About Hugo Barrera, MD

My special interests in surgery include surgery for the correction of heartburn using minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication), advanced laparoscopic surgery including removal of the colon and spleen, and cancer surgery. I am the Medical Director of the Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Program at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Program. This is a program focusing on the implementation of specialized techniques to minimize operative blood loss and decrease the use of blood transfusions.

Age: 57

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Maryland : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



