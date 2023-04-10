Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group786 3rd Ave
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Hugo Barrera, MD
My special interests in surgery include surgery for the correction of heartburn using minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication), advanced laparoscopic surgery including removal of the colon and spleen, and cancer surgery. I am the Medical Director of the Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Program at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Program. This is a program focusing on the implementation of specialized techniques to minimize operative blood loss and decrease the use of blood transfusions.
Age:57
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Maryland:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Pancreatic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Thyroid surgery
NPI
1043299100
Ratings and reviews
4.8
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
3.8
*Dr. B. just seemed to be in a hurry & didn't show much empathy or compassion. Very matter of fact.
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hugo Barrera is very smart, taking time to explain your condition & gave options for your treatment plans. He is caring & makes you feel comfortable.
Verified PatientMarch 16, 2023
5.0
Good information and time spent
Verified PatientDecember 30, 2022
5.0
All very good, but always are running, all in a rush, & I understand it a lot of patients.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Hugo Barrera, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hugo Barrera, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
