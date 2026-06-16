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Hugo H. Barrera, MD

5.0

35 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Coast Surgical Group AMC

619-425-0797
Fax: 619-425-0596

786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Coast Surgical Group AMC

    786 Third Ave.
    Suite B
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
    Get directions

    619-425-0797
    Fax: 619-425-0596

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Hugo H. Barrera, MD

My special interests in surgery include surgery for the correction of heartburn using minimally invasive techniques (laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication), advanced laparoscopic surgery including removal of the colon and spleen, and cancer surgery. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. I also am the Medical Director of the Bloodless Medicine and Surgery Program at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. This is a program focusing on the implementation of specialized techniques to minimize operative blood loss and decrease the use of blood transfusions.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Maryland: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043299100

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Hugo H. Barrera, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

35 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Barrera is awesome!

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Barrera is a professional, excellent Doctor, very kind and humane.

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

5.0

He explained very clearly the procedure he is going to do

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Hugo H. Barrera, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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