About Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM

I practice medicine because I like to care for others and treat them like family when they are sick or at their most vulnerable. My care philosophy is to take my time with each patient to address their concerns while providing the highest quality of care and customer service. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter, traveling, gardening, working on classic cars and playing sports.

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Hahnemann University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.