Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center
3230 Waring Court
Suite M
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM
I practice medicine because I like to care for others and treat them like family when they are sick or at their most vulnerable. My care philosophy is to take my time with each patient to address their concerns while providing the highest quality of care and customer service. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter, traveling, gardening, working on classic cars and playing sports.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy/Arthroplasty - Ankle
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497208565
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.