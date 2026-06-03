Provider Image

Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM

No ratings available

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center

760-630-9200

3230 Waring Court
Suite M
Oceanside, CA 92056

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center

    3230 Waring Court
    Suite M
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-630-9200

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM

I practice medicine because I like to care for others and treat them like family when they are sick or at their most vulnerable. My care philosophy is to take my time with each patient to address their concerns while providing the highest quality of care and customer service. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter, traveling, gardening, working on classic cars and playing sports.

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Hahnemann University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497208565

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey R. Brooks, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.