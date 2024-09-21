Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
- 2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2351
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jessica Ehly-Yu, MD
Age:29
Gender:Female
Education
Adventist Health White Memorial:Internship
Adventist Health White Memorial:Residency
Quinnipiac University:Medical School
NPI
1174149058
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Jessica Ehly-Yu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica Ehly-Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica Ehly-Yu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.