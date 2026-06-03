Jorge A. Mota, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jorge A. Mota, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Jorge A. Mota, MD
I chose to become a physician because I believe there is no greater satisfaction than having a positive impact on someone's well-being. I have always had a deep desire to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to providing high-quality health care and the best level of service to all my patients. My goal is to instill trust in my patients and assist them in achieving a healthier lifestyle. I am also grateful to have the opportunity to give back to my local community. I enjoy spending time with my family, trying new restaurants and exercising.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770998981
Insurance plans accepted
Jorge A. Mota, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
197 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
It's just a shame that the pharmacy closes early and isn't open on weekends
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Excellent Doctor
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Very good service
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Excellent doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jorge A. Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jorge A. Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.