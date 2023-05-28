Jorge Mota, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Jorge Mota, MD
I chose to become a physician because I believe there is no greater satisfaction than having a positive impact on someone's well-being. I have always had a deep desire to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to providing high-quality health care and the best level of service to all my patients. My goal is to instill trust in my patients and assist them in achieving a healthier lifestyle. I am also grateful to have the opportunity to give back to my local community. I enjoy spending time with my family, trying new restaurants and exercising.
Age:39
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Internship
Family Health Centers of San Diego:Residency
Centro de Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
NPI
1770998981
Insurance plans accepted
Jorge Mota, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
315 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Exelent Medical Service The Dr Clearly Explained My Situation.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Nota was very efficient and very friendly he was very knowledgeable and listened to my issues.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
4.2
*Dr. Mota is an excellent person. He takes the time to personally call and ask about my health. Love this dr. Thanks.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Mota is well versed in todays world we live and all the resources and technology that are available to us and possible remedies or solutions.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jorge Mota, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jorge Mota, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
