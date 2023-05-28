About Jorge Mota, MD

I chose to become a physician because I believe there is no greater satisfaction than having a positive impact on someone's well-being. I have always had a deep desire to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to providing high-quality health care and the best level of service to all my patients. My goal is to instill trust in my patients and assist them in achieving a healthier lifestyle. I am also grateful to have the opportunity to give back to my local community. I enjoy spending time with my family, trying new restaurants and exercising.

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Family Health Centers of San Diego : Internship

Family Health Centers of San Diego : Residency

Centro de Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1770998981