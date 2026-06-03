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Jorge A. Mota, MD

4.9

197 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

About Jorge A. Mota, MD

I chose to become a physician because I believe there is no greater satisfaction than having a positive impact on someone's well-being. I have always had a deep desire to make a difference in people's lives. I am committed to providing high-quality health care and the best level of service to all my patients. My goal is to instill trust in my patients and assist them in achieving a healthier lifestyle. I am also grateful to have the opportunity to give back to my local community. I enjoy spending time with my family, trying new restaurants and exercising.

Age: 42
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Family Health Centers of San Diego: Internship
Family Health Centers of San Diego: Residency
Centro de Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770998981

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jorge A. Mota, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

197 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

It's just a shame that the pharmacy closes early and isn't open on weekends

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Excellent Doctor

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Very good service

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Excellent doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Aichel Nateras-Arreola, MD

4.9

Chula Vista

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.