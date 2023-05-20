About Jose Davila, MD

I try to coach and assist my patients to have a complete, healthy and happy life. This sometimes requires adjustments and sacrifices, but I help them make the right decision to achieve their goals. I believe in compassion, disease prevention and motivation to help others. In my spare time, I enjoy outdoor activities, travel, sports and cultural events.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1987

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of San Luis Potosi (Mexico) : Medical School

Cook County Hospital : Residency

Cook County Hospital : Internship



NPI 1922116482