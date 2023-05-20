Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jose Davila, MD
I try to coach and assist my patients to have a complete, healthy and happy life. This sometimes requires adjustments and sacrifices, but I help them make the right decision to achieve their goals. I believe in compassion, disease prevention and motivation to help others. In my spare time, I enjoy outdoor activities, travel, sports and cultural events.
Age:67
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of San Luis Potosi (Mexico):Medical School
Cook County Hospital:Residency
Cook County Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wound healing
NPI
1922116482
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Davila, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
185 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Muy bonita experiencia,gracias.
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
None
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
3.2
The consultation was quick, the answers were brief, and I was moved along. The doctor seemed like he was done for the day.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
4.0
I am a new patient to this Doctor I know it would take time for him to get up to speed on my condition and health history
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Jose Davila, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Davila, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
