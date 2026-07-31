Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 21, 2026 5.0 Dr. Bahmanpour is outstanding and always answers the questions I bring to my appointment. We work well as a team.

Verified Patient May 19, 2026 5.0 Dr. Bahmanpour discussed all my issues at this "annual visit." We went over my labwork in great detail, discussed areas of improvement, as well as one area of concern regarding my kidney function and the need to repeat this test for clarification at my next visit. What I was most happy about was that he made it a point to be ENCOURAGING of my progress and praised my successes in losing weight, improving my BMI, as well as my vitamin levels. As a general rule, this doctor has a positive, reassuring nature, which is greatly needed as a senior navigating the often frustrating changes that accompany growing Older. One example is the time he spent explaining and offering solutions to ailments regarding my right hand: A "trigger finger" injury.

Verified Patient May 19, 2026 5.0 Dr. Bahmanpour is always stellar when it comes to going over any questions or concerns we have, both via the online SHARP APP before our visits and in person. We discussed an Estrogen treatment plan for me that is the most current, as well as lab work for both my husband and me to complete before our next visit. We were also pleased that he requested lab work for our vitamin levels, too, to help us with our vitamin regimen at home. He is also diligent in checking my husband's creatine levels, as he has suffered from kidney function issues in years past. Currently, he's much improved. He also ordered the vaccinations I required to be sent to my pharmacy.