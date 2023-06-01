Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6106 Regents Rd
San Diego, CA 92122
Get directions
Sherly Med Inc.3023 Bunker Hill St
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92109
Get directions
Care schedule
6106 Regents Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sherly Med Inc.3023 Bunker Hill St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD
Age:52
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
Methodist Medical Center:Fellowship
Methodist Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1538368014
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Excellent care!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Listened to all my health concerns and discussed next steps and recommendations in a respectful and thoughtful manner.
Verified PatientFebruary 24, 2023
4.0
Never received 1st MRI results from 3 weeks ago.
Verified PatientFebruary 22, 2023
5.0
Such a great experience - he is SO kind really listened to me, and explained my condition in a way I could understand.
Special recognitions
