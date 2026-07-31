Provider Image
Watch video

Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD

4.8

102 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Geriatric medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sherly Med, Inc.

858-270-0010
Fax: 858-270-0011

3023 Bunker Hill St.
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92109-5701

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sherly Med, Inc.

    3023 Bunker Hill St.
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92109-5701
    Get directions

    858-270-0010
    Fax: 858-270-0011

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD

I have an eastern background where traditional medicine originated, and I was amazed with eastern medicines impression on western and modern medicine. Preventive care is the center of modern medicine to distance from traditional pharmaceutical treatments as much as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling, skiing and playing soccer.

Age: 55
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Persian

Education

Kaiser Permanente: Residency
Tehran University (Iran): Medical School
Methodist Medical Center: Fellowship
Methodist Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538368014

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

102 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bahmanpour is outstanding and always answers the questions I bring to my appointment. We work well as a team.

Verified Patient

May 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bahmanpour discussed all my issues at this "annual visit." We went over my labwork in great detail, discussed areas of improvement, as well as one area of concern regarding my kidney function and the need to repeat this test for clarification at my next visit. What I was most happy about was that he made it a point to be ENCOURAGING of my progress and praised my successes in losing weight, improving my BMI, as well as my vitamin levels. As a general rule, this doctor has a positive, reassuring nature, which is greatly needed as a senior navigating the often frustrating changes that accompany growing Older. One example is the time he spent explaining and offering solutions to ailments regarding my right hand: A "trigger finger" injury.

Verified Patient

May 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bahmanpour is always stellar when it comes to going over any questions or concerns we have, both via the online SHARP APP before our visits and in person. We discussed an Estrogen treatment plan for me that is the most current, as well as lab work for both my husband and me to complete before our next visit. We were also pleased that he requested lab work for our vitamin levels, too, to help us with our vitamin regimen at home. He is also diligent in checking my husband's creatine levels, as he has suffered from kidney function issues in years past. Currently, he's much improved. He also ordered the vaccinations I required to be sent to my pharmacy.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

My visit with the doctor was exactly what I expected!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.