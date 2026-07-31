How older adults can stay safe this flu season
The U.S. is facing a surge of flu cases across the most of the country, and older adults are among those at greatest risk of severe illness.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Geriatric medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Geriatric medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sherly Med, Inc.
3023 Bunker Hill St.
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92109-5701
Get directions
858-270-0010
Fax: 858-270-0011
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Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
I have an eastern background where traditional medicine originated, and I was amazed with eastern medicines impression on western and modern medicine. Preventive care is the center of modern medicine to distance from traditional pharmaceutical treatments as much as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling, skiing and playing soccer.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1538368014
Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.8
102 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bahmanpour is outstanding and always answers the questions I bring to my appointment. We work well as a team.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bahmanpour discussed all my issues at this "annual visit." We went over my labwork in great detail, discussed areas of improvement, as well as one area of concern regarding my kidney function and the need to repeat this test for clarification at my next visit. What I was most happy about was that he made it a point to be ENCOURAGING of my progress and praised my successes in losing weight, improving my BMI, as well as my vitamin levels. As a general rule, this doctor has a positive, reassuring nature, which is greatly needed as a senior navigating the often frustrating changes that accompany growing Older. One example is the time he spent explaining and offering solutions to ailments regarding my right hand: A "trigger finger" injury.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bahmanpour is always stellar when it comes to going over any questions or concerns we have, both via the online SHARP APP before our visits and in person. We discussed an Estrogen treatment plan for me that is the most current, as well as lab work for both my husband and me to complete before our next visit. We were also pleased that he requested lab work for our vitamin levels, too, to help us with our vitamin regimen at home. He is also diligent in checking my husband's creatine levels, as he has suffered from kidney function issues in years past. Currently, he's much improved. He also ordered the vaccinations I required to be sent to my pharmacy.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
My visit with the doctor was exactly what I expected!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The U.S. is facing a surge of flu cases across the most of the country, and older adults are among those at greatest risk of severe illness.
COVID, RSV and flu activity continues to increase across the country, with health systems reporting thousands of hospitalizations.
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