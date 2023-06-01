Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 6106 Regents Rd
    San Diego, CA 92122
    Get directions
    858-270-0010
  2. Sherly Med Inc.
    3023 Bunker Hill St
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92109
    Get directions
    858-270-0010

Care schedule

6106 Regents Rd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
Sherly Med Inc.
3023 Bunker Hill St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD

Age:
 52
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Kaiser Permanente:
 Residency
Tehran University (Iran):
 Medical School
Methodist Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Methodist Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1538368014
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
Excellent care!
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Listened to all my health concerns and discussed next steps and recommendations in a respectful and thoughtful manner.
Verified Patient
February 24, 2023
4.0
Never received 1st MRI results from 3 weeks ago.
Verified Patient
February 22, 2023
5.0
Such a great experience - he is SO kind really listened to me, and explained my condition in a way I could understand.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.