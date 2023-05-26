About Kim Goodwin, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I enjoy providing care for women in all phases of their lives. My patients and I work together as a team to find solutions to their care. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, volleyball, knitting and spending time with my family.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island : Residency

Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island : Internship

Brown University : Medical School



NPI 1669426276