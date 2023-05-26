Provider Image

Kim Goodwin, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    760-585-2662
  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-277-9378

About Kim Goodwin, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I enjoy providing care for women in all phases of their lives. My patients and I work together as a team to find solutions to their care. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, volleyball, knitting and spending time with my family.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island:
 Residency
Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island:
 Internship
Brown University:
 Medical School
Ratings and reviews

4.8
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
I love *Kim Goodwin; have been her patient > 30 yrs.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
4.6
Still have not received results of tests
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
3.0
I want to talk to a HUMAN about my test results!
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Goodwin remembered my issues from previous visit years prior. Communicates great & shows care/compassion/problem solving.
