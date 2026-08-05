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Kim M. Goodwin, MD

4.9

41 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

760-585-2662

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378

  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
    Get directions

    760-585-2662

  3. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700
    Fax: 619-403-5741

About Kim M. Goodwin, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I enjoy providing care for women in all phases of their lives. My patients and I work together as a team to find solutions to their care. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, volleyball, knitting and spending time with my family.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island: Residency
Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island: Internship
Brown University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1669426276

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kim M. Goodwin, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

41 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

Good experience

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Brianna Greenly [NP] was very professional. She listened to my concerns and was explained things in a thoughtful and thorough manner.

Verified Patient

April 4, 2026

5.0

Dr Goodwin has been my Gynecologist for over 20 years. She has been wonderful in getting me through menopause and the health issues I have developed. She is a great surgeon and always has a solution to improve my quality of life.

Verified Patient

November 24, 2025

5.0

Dr. Goodwin is an excellent physician. I felt heard, supported. We discussed a potential UTI and she and her team worked to try to test me then so that I could begin medication as soon as possible so it did not linger. I appreciated that extra effort and care. Overall I have been fortunate enough to have an excellent health care team and Dr. Goodwin is certainly one of the stars of that team. In addition to this visit, I had previously reached out to Dr. Goodwin upon receiving a tough diagnosis and she will never know what that phone call and time meant to me. It made all the difference in getting me ready to walk through it and get it addressed. Thank you, Dr. Goodwin!

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