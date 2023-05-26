Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
About Kim Goodwin, MD
I decided to become an OBGYN because I enjoy providing care for women in all phases of their lives. My patients and I work together as a team to find solutions to their care. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, volleyball, knitting and spending time with my family.
Age:52
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island:Residency
Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island:Internship
Brown University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amniocentesis
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669426276
Insurance plans accepted
Kim Goodwin, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
39 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I love *Kim Goodwin; have been her patient > 30 yrs.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
4.6
Still have not received results of tests
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
3.0
I want to talk to a HUMAN about my test results!
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Goodwin remembered my issues from previous visit years prior. Communicates great & shows care/compassion/problem solving.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kim Goodwin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim Goodwin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
