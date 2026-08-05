Is pregnancy ‘baby brain’ a real thing?
Dr. Goodwin shares her story and offers suggestions to fight 'baby brain,' marked by increased forgetfulness and distraction.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
I decided to become an OBGYN because I enjoy providing care for women in all phases of their lives. My patients and I work together as a team to find solutions to their care. In my free time, I enjoy gardening, volleyball, knitting and spending time with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1669426276
Kim M. Goodwin, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
4.9
41 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Brianna Greenly [NP] was very professional. She listened to my concerns and was explained things in a thoughtful and thorough manner.
Verified Patient
April 4, 2026
5.0
Dr Goodwin has been my Gynecologist for over 20 years. She has been wonderful in getting me through menopause and the health issues I have developed. She is a great surgeon and always has a solution to improve my quality of life.
Verified Patient
November 24, 2025
5.0
Dr. Goodwin is an excellent physician. I felt heard, supported. We discussed a potential UTI and she and her team worked to try to test me then so that I could begin medication as soon as possible so it did not linger. I appreciated that extra effort and care. Overall I have been fortunate enough to have an excellent health care team and Dr. Goodwin is certainly one of the stars of that team. In addition to this visit, I had previously reached out to Dr. Goodwin upon receiving a tough diagnosis and she will never know what that phone call and time meant to me. It made all the difference in getting me ready to walk through it and get it addressed. Thank you, Dr. Goodwin!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kim M. Goodwin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kim M. Goodwin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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