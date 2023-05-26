About Laura Hackett, MD

As a family medicine physician, I am able to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them to care for their health throughout their life. I feel very fortunate to have such wonderful patients to care for in my clinic. I became a physician because helping others makes me happy. I would like to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. I spend free time with my husband and two children, as well as extended family in San Diego. We love to go to the beach, bicycle, Rollerblade and try to stay healthy.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Residency

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Internship

Ohio State University : Medical School



NPI 1609886605