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Laura A. Hackett, MD

5.0

289 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

About Laura A. Hackett, MD

As a family medicine physician, I am able to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them to care for their health throughout their life. I feel very fortunate to have such wonderful patients to care for in my clinic. I became a physician because helping and providing care for others makes me happy. I would like to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. I spend free time with my husband and two children, as well as extended family in San Diego. We love to go to the beach, bicycle, Rollerblade and try to stay healthy.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female

Education

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Internship
Ohio State University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609886605

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Laura A. Hackett, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

289 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hackett truly listens and explains options/ concerns or next steps. Truly love the care she provides!

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Hackett is very compassionate and caring about her patients.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Hackett is very professional and aware of my physical health.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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