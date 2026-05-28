Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Laura A. Hackett, MD
As a family medicine physician, I am able to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them to care for their health throughout their life. I feel very fortunate to have such wonderful patients to care for in my clinic. I became a physician because helping and providing care for others makes me happy. I would like to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. I spend free time with my husband and two children, as well as extended family in San Diego. We love to go to the beach, bicycle, Rollerblade and try to stay healthy.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic pain management
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lab on premises
- Menopause
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609886605
Insurance plans accepted
Laura A. Hackett, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
289 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hackett truly listens and explains options/ concerns or next steps. Truly love the care she provides!
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Hackett is very compassionate and caring about her patients.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Hackett is very professional and aware of my physical health.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura A. Hackett, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura A. Hackett, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.