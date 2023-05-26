Provider Image

Laura Hackett, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
First available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    858-499-2711

About Laura Hackett, MD

As a family medicine physician, I am able to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them to care for their health throughout their life. I feel very fortunate to have such wonderful patients to care for in my clinic. I became a physician because helping others makes me happy. I would like to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. I spend free time with my husband and two children, as well as extended family in San Diego. We love to go to the beach, bicycle, Rollerblade and try to stay healthy.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:
 Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:
 Internship
Ohio State University:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1609886605
Ratings and reviews

4.8
290 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hackett always gives her whole time listening & answers all questions.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
We have complete trust in *Dr. Hackett, we drive from Imperial County (Calexico) to see *Dr. Hackett for our appointments.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
All good!
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hackett is the best. She has been my primary doctor for many years. She always listens to any questions I have, and is very thorough.
