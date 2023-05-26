Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Laura Hackett, MD
As a family medicine physician, I am able to develop long-term relationships with my patients and help them to care for their health throughout their life. I feel very fortunate to have such wonderful patients to care for in my clinic. I became a physician because helping others makes me happy. I would like to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. I spend free time with my husband and two children, as well as extended family in San Diego. We love to go to the beach, bicycle, Rollerblade and try to stay healthy.
Age:52
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Internship
Ohio State University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic pain management
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
Ratings and reviews
4.8
290 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hackett always gives her whole time listening & answers all questions.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
We have complete trust in *Dr. Hackett, we drive from Imperial County (Calexico) to see *Dr. Hackett for our appointments.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
All good!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hackett is the best. She has been my primary doctor for many years. She always listens to any questions I have, and is very thorough.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Laura Hackett, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura Hackett, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
