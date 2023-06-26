Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Majid Shahbaz, MD8851 Center Dr
Suite 408
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Majid Shahbaz, MD
I put my patients' health first.
Age:62
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
New York Medical College:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790966018
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Majid Shahbaz, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
271 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 26, 2023
5.0
Phone visit.
Verified PatientJune 26, 2023
5.0
All very Satisfactory!
Verified PatientJune 19, 2023
3.4
Diet and exercise were not discussed or encouraged at all. A daily prescription WAS encouraged by them from the beginning.
Verified PatientJune 19, 2023
5.0
Doctor Shahbaz is the best.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Majid Shahbaz, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Majid Shahbaz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Majid Shahbaz, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Majid Shahbaz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.