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Majid Shahbaz, MD

4.9

307 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Majid Shahbaz, MD, Inc.

619-583-1174
Fax: 619-583-4609

8851 Center Drive
Suite 408
La Mesa, CA 91942-3048

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Majid Shahbaz, MD, Inc.

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 408
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3048
    Get directions

    619-583-1174
    Fax: 619-583-4609

Care schedule

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About Majid Shahbaz, MD

I put my patients' health first.

Age: 65
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Persian

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
New York Medical College: Residency
St. George's University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790966018

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Majid Shahbaz, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

307 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

My interaction with the physician was very natural. The focus was highly detailed in manage of my health the best. I was given counseling regarding proper nutrition and weight. The focus was holistic and not just medical in nature and I felt that Dr. Shabazz really cares for me!

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

I have been a patient of doctor Majid Shahbaz for the last 17 years. He is the most Knowledgeable and caring doctor I have seen during my last 86 years.

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Top shelf service from everyone in the office.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

3.8

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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