I have been a patient of doctor Majid Shahbaz for the last 17 years. He is the most Knowledgeable and caring doctor I have seen during my last 86 years.

My interaction with the physician was very natural. The focus was highly detailed in manage of my health the best. I was given counseling regarding proper nutrition and weight. The focus was holistic and not just medical in nature and I felt that Dr. Shabazz really cares for me!

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.