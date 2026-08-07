Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Majid Shahbaz, MD, Inc.
8851 Center Drive
Suite 408
La Mesa, CA 91942-3048
Get directions
619-583-1174
Fax: 619-583-4609
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Majid Shahbaz, MD
I put my patients' health first.
Education
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Free new patient visit
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790966018
Insurance plans accepted
Majid Shahbaz, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
307 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
My interaction with the physician was very natural. The focus was highly detailed in manage of my health the best. I was given counseling regarding proper nutrition and weight. The focus was holistic and not just medical in nature and I felt that Dr. Shabazz really cares for me!
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
I have been a patient of doctor Majid Shahbaz for the last 17 years. He is the most Knowledgeable and caring doctor I have seen during my last 86 years.
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Top shelf service from everyone in the office.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
3.8
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Majid Shahbaz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.