Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
  1. Mauricio Levine, MD
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 201
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-482-8080

About Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD

Age:
 66
In practice since:
 1995
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Miami:
 Medical School
St. Agnes Hospital:
 Internship
St. Agnes Hospital:
 Residency
1407833031

