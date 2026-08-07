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Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Mauricio Levine, MD

619-482-8080
Fax: 619-482-8072

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. Mauricio Levine, MD

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 201
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-482-8080
    Fax: 619-482-8072

About Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD

Age: 69
In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male
Languages: Hebrew, Spanish

Education

University of Miami: Medical School
St. Agnes Hospital: Internship
St. Agnes Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407833031

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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