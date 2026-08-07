Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Mauricio Levine, MD
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-482-8080
Fax: 619-482-8072
About Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407833031
Insurance plans accepted
Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
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