Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Mauricio Levine, MD765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 201
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Miami:Medical School
St. Agnes Hospital:Internship
St. Agnes Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407833031
Insurance plans accepted
Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mauricio Levine-Kogan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.