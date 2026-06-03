Back on two feet after hip surgery
Chris Blair was enjoying a career in construction when his hip pain became so severe that he struggled to walk. After surgery, Chris is back on two feet.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Ortho 1 Medical Group
5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Orthopedics
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
View doctor's website
I specialize in total joint replacement with extensive experience in managing complex sports and traumatic injuries. My interests currently lie in muscle-sparing anterior total hip replacement, state-of-the-art robotic joint replacement, and rapid recovery protocols. I believe that each patient is special and each situation unique, and that it is paramount to build a strong doctor-patient relationship in order to understand each patient’s goals and to thereby foster the best possible outcomes. Whether this is improved pain and function, returning to an active lifestyle, or going on to gold-medal in a world championship, I will have your back and will get you there. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my beautiful wife and two daughters, some occasional pick-up racquetball, and of course weight training.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1396185161
Nicholas Kusnezov, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Kusnezov, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Nicholas Kusnezov, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Chris Blair was enjoying a career in construction when his hip pain became so severe that he struggled to walk. After surgery, Chris is back on two feet.
Louie Muñoz was held back by chronic knee pain for 10 years before joint replacement surgery at Sharp Chula Vista helped him return to the life he loves.
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