About Nicholas Kusnezov, MD

I specialize in total joint replacement with extensive experience in managing complex sports and traumatic injuries. My interests currently lie in muscle-sparing anterior total hip replacement, state-of-the-art robotic joint replacement, and rapid recovery protocols. I believe that each patient is special and each situation unique, and that it is paramount to build a strong doctor-patient relationship in order to understand each patient’s goals and to thereby foster the best possible outcomes. Whether this is improved pain and function, returning to an active lifestyle, or going on to gold-medal in a world championship, I will have your back and will get you there. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my beautiful wife and two daughters, some occasional pick-up racquetball, and of course weight training.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education William Beaumont Army Medical Center : Residency

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Medical School

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center : Residency

William Beaumont Army Medical Center : Internship

Keck Hospital of USC : Fellowship

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.