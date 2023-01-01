Nicholas Kusnezov, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 228
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Nicholas Kusnezov, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:Residency
Keck Hospital of USC :Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1396185161
Special recognitions
