Phillip W. Dickinson, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Phillip W. Dickinson, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
8554 La Mesa Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-464-4469
Fax: 619-713-0479
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Phillip W. Dickinson, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Skin graft
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386737773
Insurance plans accepted
Phillip W. Dickinson, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Phillip W. Dickinson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.