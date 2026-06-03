Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
858-277-9378
Fax: 858-277-9370
About Raheleh Esfandiari, MD
I decided to become an OBGYN because I wanted to improve women’s health and be of service to others. I enjoy listening to my patients and getting to know them individually. In my free time, I love to watch movies and spend time with family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235320185
Insurance plans accepted
Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raheleh Esfandiari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.