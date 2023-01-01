Provider Image

Raheleh Esfandiari, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions
    858-499-2702

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Raheleh Esfandiari, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I wanted to improve women’s health and be of service to others. I enjoy listening to my patients and getting to know them individually. In my free time, I love to watch movies and spend time with family.
Age:
 47
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 raw he lay
Languages: 
English, Farsi
Education
Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Chicago Medical School:
 Medical School
Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235320185
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raheleh Esfandiari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.