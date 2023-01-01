Raheleh Esfandiari, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Raheleh Esfandiari, MD
I decided to become an OBGYN because I wanted to improve women’s health and be of service to others. I enjoy listening to my patients and getting to know them individually. In my free time, I love to watch movies and spend time with family.
Age:47
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:raw he lay
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Mercy Hospital:Residency
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Mercy Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235320185
Patient portal
Insurance plans accepted
Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
