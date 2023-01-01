About Raheleh Esfandiari, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I wanted to improve women’s health and be of service to others. I enjoy listening to my patients and getting to know them individually. In my free time, I love to watch movies and spend time with family.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: raw he lay

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Mercy Hospital : Residency

Chicago Medical School : Medical School

Mercy Hospital : Internship



NPI 1235320185