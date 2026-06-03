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Raheleh Esfandiari, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378
Fax: 858-277-9370

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

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Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378
    Fax: 858-277-9370

About Raheleh Esfandiari, MD

I decided to become an OBGYN because I wanted to improve women’s health and be of service to others. I enjoy listening to my patients and getting to know them individually. In my free time, I love to watch movies and spend time with family.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: raw he lay

Education

Mercy Hospital: Residency
Chicago Medical School: Medical School
Mercy Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1235320185

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Raheleh Esfandiari, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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