Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
662 Encinitas Blvd
Suite 220
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-806-9263
Fax: 760-806-9264
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Richard C. Smith, MD
I became a physician because I have a curiosity for life and the human body. Caring for patients matters very much to me. It is very rewarding to use my knowledge to improve a patient’s medical condition. My practice combines compassionate care with top-of-the-line medical practice. Outside of work, I am a dad of a beautiful 8-year-old girl. I play music (drums), surf, snowboard and mountain bike.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic foot care
- HIV/AIDS
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Methicillin Resistant Staph. Aureus
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tropical medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518979228
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard C. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard C. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.