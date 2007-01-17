About Richard C. Smith, MD

I became a physician because I have a curiosity for life and the human body. Caring for patients matters very much to me. It is very rewarding to use my knowledge to improve a patient’s medical condition. My practice combines compassionate care with top-of-the-line medical practice. Outside of work, I am a dad of a beautiful 8-year-old girl. I play music (drums), surf, snowboard and mountain bike.

Age: 53

Gender: Male



Education Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego : Fellowship

Emory University : Residency

University of Guadalajara : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.