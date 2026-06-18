About Sabareesh Natarajan, MD

I come from a third-generation family with many physicians. I grew up seeing what a physician can offer to their patients and community and that inspired me to choose a career in medicine. Patients with brain, spinal aneurysms, vascular malformation, or tumors feel their lives halted after they find that they have these lesions. I enjoy being able to help them with my knowledge, skill set, and experience to live their lives past this hurdle. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, family and music.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Tamil

Education University of Buffalo : Residency

University of Buffalo : Fellowship

Barrow Neurological Institute : Internship

University of Washington : Fellowship

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education : Residency

Madurai Medical College : Medical School



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