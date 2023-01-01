Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, MS
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Sabareesh K Natarajan, MD PC6719 Alvarado Road
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92120
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, MS
Age:46
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
University of Buffalo:Residency
University of Washington:Fellowship
Barrow Neurological Institute:Internship
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education:Residency
Madurai Medical College:Medical School
University of Buffalo:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1912190083
Special recognitions
