Provider Image
Watch video

Sabareesh Natarajan, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute

619-984-6969
Fax: 866-278-6876

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 140
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute

619-984-6969
Fax: 866-278-6876

5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Neurosurgery

619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 140
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    619-984-6969
    Fax: 866-278-6876

  2. Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute

    5643 Copley Drive
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    619-984-6969
    Fax: 866-278-6876

  3. Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Neurosurgery

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-502-3180
    Fax: 619-502-4051

  4. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

  5. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute

6125 Paseo Del Norte

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Wednesday

About Sabareesh Natarajan, MD

I come from a third-generation family with many physicians. I grew up seeing what a physician can offer to their patients and community and that inspired me to choose a career in medicine. Patients with brain, spinal aneurysms, vascular malformation, or tumors feel their lives halted after they find that they have these lesions. I enjoy being able to help them with my knowledge, skill set, and experience to live their lives past this hurdle. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, family and music.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Tamil

Education

University of Buffalo: Residency
University of Buffalo: Fellowship
Barrow Neurological Institute: Internship
University of Washington: Fellowship
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education: Residency
Madurai Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1912190083

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sabareesh Natarajan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.