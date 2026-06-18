What is a neuro-ophthalmologist?
Where brain and eye health meet, you’ll find a subspecialty of neurology and ophthalmology that helps treat and diagnose complex cases.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 140
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
619-984-6969
Fax: 866-278-6876
Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute
5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
619-984-6969
Fax: 866-278-6876
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Neurosurgery
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Brain, Spine & Vascular Neuroscience Institute
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Wednesday
I come from a third-generation family with many physicians. I grew up seeing what a physician can offer to their patients and community and that inspired me to choose a career in medicine. Patients with brain, spinal aneurysms, vascular malformation, or tumors feel their lives halted after they find that they have these lesions. I enjoy being able to help them with my knowledge, skill set, and experience to live their lives past this hurdle. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, family and music.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1912190083
Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sabareesh Natarajan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sabareesh Natarajan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sabareesh Natarajan, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.