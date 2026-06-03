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Sarah R. Carroll, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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ENT Associates Medical Group

760-724-8749
Fax: 760-724-2604

3907 Waring Road
Suite 1
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates Medical Group

    3907 Waring Road
    Suite 1
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-724-8749
    Fax: 760-724-2604

Care schedule

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About Sarah R. Carroll, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Ohio State University School of Dentistry: Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Medical School
Ohio State University School of Dentistry: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1962608281

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