Shadi Omidi, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139
About Shadi Omidi, MD
I strive to be able to understand my patients' needs and to help them to the best of my abilities with a friendly approach. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, being active and reading.
Age:54
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Shaudy O-mee-dee
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Postpartum depression
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366454548
Insurance plans accepted
Shadi Omidi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
112 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Omidi is impressive. She is kind, a great listener, and quickly meets my needs. I don't feel alone when making decisions about my health.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
The Dr was excellent!!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Omidi was excellent
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Omidi is very caring and professional. She takes the time to listen and explain. She is Amazing!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Shadi Omidi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
