About Shadi Omidi, MD

I strive to be able to understand my patients' needs and to help them to the best of my abilities with a friendly approach. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, being active and reading.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Shaudy O-mee-dee

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1366454548