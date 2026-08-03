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Shadi Omidi, MD

4.8

93 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-309-3139

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Shadi Omidi, MD

I strive to be able to understand my patients' needs and to help them to the best of my abilities with a friendly approach. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, being active and reading.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Shaudy O-mee-dee
Languages: Farsi

Education

University of Southern California: Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1366454548

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Shadi Omidi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

93 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr.Omidi is the BEST!!!! I trust her and am so grateful for you loving and honest care. She is exactly what a doctor should be and I can't thank her enough for her wonderful care!!

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

I enjoyed my experience with Dr. Romanini. She was very kind and she explained all the procedures prior to doing them and once they were done, I felt very comfortable with all the explanation that she provided to me for my results.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

I was very happy with Dr Omide. She is compassionate and knowledgeable about menopause and my health condition

Verified Patient

May 10, 2026

5.0

Warm, compassionate, professional knowledgeable care

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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