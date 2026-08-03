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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar OBGYN
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I strive to be able to understand my patients' needs and to help them to the best of my abilities with a friendly approach. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, being active and reading.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1366454548
Shadi Omidi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
93 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr.Omidi is the BEST!!!! I trust her and am so grateful for you loving and honest care. She is exactly what a doctor should be and I can't thank her enough for her wonderful care!!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
I enjoyed my experience with Dr. Romanini. She was very kind and she explained all the procedures prior to doing them and once they were done, I felt very comfortable with all the explanation that she provided to me for my results.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
I was very happy with Dr Omide. She is compassionate and knowledgeable about menopause and my health condition
Verified Patient
May 10, 2026
5.0
Warm, compassionate, professional knowledgeable care
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shadi Omidi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shadi Omidi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Shadi Omidi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.