Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
S. Luke Berthelsen DPM Inc.
2067 West Vista Way
Suite 265
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-463-9155
Fax: 760-712-4212
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Steven Berthelsen, DPM
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710222443
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Berthelsen, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Berthelsen, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.