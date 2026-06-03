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Steven Berthelsen, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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S. Luke Berthelsen DPM Inc.

760-463-9155
Fax: 760-712-4212

2067 West Vista Way
Suite 265
Vista, CA 92083

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. S. Luke Berthelsen DPM Inc.

    2067 West Vista Way
    Suite 265
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-463-9155
    Fax: 760-712-4212

Care schedule

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About Steven Berthelsen, DPM

Gender: Male

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1710222443

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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