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Susan D. Heifetz, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

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Susan Dabney Heifetz, MD

760-529-9514
Fax: 760-630-1252

3601 Vista Way
Suite 201
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. Susan Dabney Heifetz, MD

    3601 Vista Way
    Suite 201
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-529-9514
    Fax: 760-630-1252

Care schedule

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About Susan D. Heifetz, MD

In college, I studied biology and anthropology and then worked in basic science for 3 years before applying to medical school. Combining my interest in science with meaning interaction with other people, making a positive impact in others' lives, was what drew me to medicine. I find caring for patients personally rewarding and fulfilling. I practice evidence-based medicine, with an emphasis on disease prevention through age-appropriate screening studies and vaccinations, and by encouraging healthy lifestyles. Outside of work I enjoy hiking, swimming, gardening and spending time with my family and friends. My husband and I also enjoy bird watching and taking our dogs to the beach.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female

Education

University of North Carolina: Internship
University of North Carolina: Residency
Wake Forest University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1831289297

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