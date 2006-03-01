Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Susan Dabney Heifetz, MD
3601 Vista Way
Suite 201
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-529-9514
Fax: 760-630-1252
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Susan D. Heifetz, MD
In college, I studied biology and anthropology and then worked in basic science for 3 years before applying to medical school. Combining my interest in science with meaning interaction with other people, making a positive impact in others' lives, was what drew me to medicine. I find caring for patients personally rewarding and fulfilling. I practice evidence-based medicine, with an emphasis on disease prevention through age-appropriate screening studies and vaccinations, and by encouraging healthy lifestyles. Outside of work I enjoy hiking, swimming, gardening and spending time with my family and friends. My husband and I also enjoy bird watching and taking our dogs to the beach.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831289297
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan D. Heifetz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan D. Heifetz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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