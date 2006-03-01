About Susan D. Heifetz, MD

In college, I studied biology and anthropology and then worked in basic science for 3 years before applying to medical school. Combining my interest in science with meaning interaction with other people, making a positive impact in others' lives, was what drew me to medicine. I find caring for patients personally rewarding and fulfilling. I practice evidence-based medicine, with an emphasis on disease prevention through age-appropriate screening studies and vaccinations, and by encouraging healthy lifestyles. Outside of work I enjoy hiking, swimming, gardening and spending time with my family and friends. My husband and I also enjoy bird watching and taking our dogs to the beach.

Age: 61

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female



Education University of North Carolina : Internship

University of North Carolina : Residency

Wake Forest University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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