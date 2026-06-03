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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
I focus on prevention, strive to help my patients maintain optimal health and quality of life and screen and treat chronic diseases.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1023239118
Tova S. Steinhauser, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
243 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
I appreciate the quick response from my doctor. Thank you.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
New doctor but the experience was very good.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
4.2
Doctor Steinhauser is the best doctor I have ever had.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Steinhauser is great. She listens, discusses options, asks for feedback. Very considerate and thoughtful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tova S. Steinhauser, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tova S. Steinhauser, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tova S. Steinhauser, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.