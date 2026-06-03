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Tova S. Steinhauser, MD

4.8

243 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

About Tova S. Steinhauser, MD

I focus on prevention, strive to help my patients maintain optimal health and quality of life and screen and treat chronic diseases.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female

Education

University of Maryland: Medical School
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center: Internship
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023239118

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tova S. Steinhauser, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

243 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

I appreciate the quick response from my doctor. Thank you.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

New doctor but the experience was very good.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

4.2

Doctor Steinhauser is the best doctor I have ever had.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Steinhauser is great. She listens, discusses options, asks for feedback. Very considerate and thoughtful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Tova S. Steinhauser, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.