Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
About Tova Steinhauser, MD
I focus on prevention, strive to help my patients maintain optimal health and quality of life and screen and treat chronic diseases.
Age:46
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Maryland:Medical School
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center:Internship
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Women's health
- Wound healing
Ratings and reviews
4.8
215 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I came back to Dr Steinhauser when my insurance brought me back to Sharp because I remember her being very responsive and thorough. She has not changed at all! She is an intent listener who is also very patient. I did not feel rushed during our appointment and I like how she delivers information concisely. I also like that I was able to see her directly and have seen her each time I have had a visit over a nurse. It makes me feel more connected to my doctor and that she personally knows who I am.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Steinhauser was thorough, efficient and most importantly responsive to my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Steinhauser is the best! She is thorough, caring, I never feel rushed, she listens, she gives good advice, and she always asks if there is anything else that I'm concerned about.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
4.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tova Steinhauser, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tova Steinhauser, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
