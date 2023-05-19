Verified Patient May 19, 2023 5.0

I came back to Dr Steinhauser when my insurance brought me back to Sharp because I remember her being very responsive and thorough. She has not changed at all! She is an intent listener who is also very patient. I did not feel rushed during our appointment and I like how she delivers information concisely. I also like that I was able to see her directly and have seen her each time I have had a visit over a nurse. It makes me feel more connected to my doctor and that she personally knows who I am.