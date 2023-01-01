Provider Image

Vadim Avulov, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Pristine Surgical Inc.
    6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2309
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-286-8803

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Vadim Avulov, DO

Age:
 41
Name pronunciation:
 A-VU-LOVE
Languages: 
English, Russian, Spanish
Education
State University of New York, Upstate:
 Internship
Lahey Clinic Medical Center:
 Residency
New York College of Osteopathy:
 Medical School
Lahey Clinic Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Flushing Hospital Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1700121472

