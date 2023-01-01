Vadim Avulov, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Pristine Surgical Inc.6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2309
San Diego, CA 92120
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Vadim Avulov, DO
Age:41
Name pronunciation:A-VU-LOVE
Languages:English, Russian, Spanish
Education
State University of New York, Upstate:Internship
Lahey Clinic Medical Center:Residency
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Lahey Clinic Medical Center:Fellowship
Flushing Hospital Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic gastric banding
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass revisions
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Lipoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700121472
Insurance plans accepted
Vadim Avulov, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vadim Avulov, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
