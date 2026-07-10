Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Pristine Surgical Inc.
6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2309
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-286-8803
Fax: 619-286-2344
Sharp Grossmont Hospital General Surgery
Care schedule
Pristine Surgical Inc.
6699 Alvarado Rd
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Vadim Avulov, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Breast cancer
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic gastric banding
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass revisions
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Lipoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700121472
Insurance plans accepted
Vadim Avulov, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vadim Avulov, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vadim Avulov, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.