You’ve tried going to bed earlier and cutting back on caffeine. You’ve even vowed to keep your phone out of the bedroom, all in the hope of finally getting a good night’s sleep. But preparing for better sleep and actually achieving it can be two very different things.

When the underlying cause is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) — a sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep due to blocked upper airways — getting a diagnosis is critical. Untreated OSA can lead to poor diabetes control, make weight loss more difficult, and increase the risk of heart and cardiovascular problems.

Traditionally, getting tested meant managing bulky take‑home equipment or spending a night in a sleep lab. Now, you can do it right from your own bed. Pulmonologists at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group are using an at-home sleep apnea test that makes diagnosing OSA more comfortable and convenient.

How the sleep test works

With an FDA-approved sleep apnea test called NightOwl, all you need is a wireless sensor and a smartphone.

“NightOwl is a small, finger-worn sensor that patients can use for one or multiple nights in their own home,” says Dr. Anuja Vyas, chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy. “It allows us to monitor sleep in a real-world setting, without disrupting normal routines.”

As you sleep, the sensor uses light to pick up signals from your body, such as:

Blood flow changes

Oxygen levels

Heart rate

Amount of movement during the night

Together, these measurements provide a detailed picture of sleep patterns and breathing activity. The disposable device pairs with a companion app that guides users through each step. After you wake up, the app automatically sends the results to your provider.

According to Dr. Vyas, this technology is a game-changer for both patients and providers. “By removing many of the barriers that made sleep testing feel intimidating or inconvenient, we can identify sleep apnea earlier and start patients on the path to better health much sooner,” she says.

Why early detection for sleep apnea matters

Sleep apnea often goes undiagnosed because symptoms can be dismissed as normal snoring or simply poor sleep. Over time, however, the condition can affect energy, mood and overall health.

Early detection allows providers to address concerns before symptoms worsen or lead to complications. These possible concerns include high blood pressure, cardiovascular issues or uncontrolled diabetes.

At the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Comprehensive Sleep Center, located in East County, sleep specialists and physicians diagnose and treat a wide range of sleep disorders and related issues, including sleep apnea.

“When we identify sleep apnea early, we can intervene sooner and help patients protect their long‑term health,” Dr. Vyas says. “It is not just about better sleep at night. It is about improving how you feel and function during the day and reducing serious health risks over time.”

If you think you may have undiagnosed OSA, talk with your doctor. They can help determine next steps based on your symptoms and medical history.

