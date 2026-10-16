October is Filipino American History Month, a time to recognize the history, culture and contributions of Filipino Americans. For Dr. Joseph Novencido, DO, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group, the observance is also an opportunity to celebrate a community that has shaped both his life and career.

Born and raised in Bonita and Chula Vista, Dr. Novencido grew up in San Diego’s Filipino community. After completing medical school in Chicago and his residency in Northern California, he returned to San Diego to care for the community he calls home.

Understanding culture strengthens care

Dr. Novencido cares for patients from many cultural backgrounds, and his own experiences have given him insight into the traditions and family dynamics that can influence health care decisions among his Filipino patients.

Understanding a patient’s culture can also help physicians have more meaningful conversations about nutrition, prevention and healthy lifestyle changes.

Filipino people, particularly men, may be at greater risk for heart disease and diabetes due to factors such as genetics, psychosocial circumstances and diets high in salt, carbohydrates and fat.

“These dietary habits are ingrained at a young age, and guiding our patients to make adjustments is a challenge,” Dr. Novencido says. “I educate my patients and their families about these conditions and their consequences, and offer practical ideas for gradual, realistic, sustainable change over time. The goal is not for them to abandon their culture, but to make educated and mindful food choices, and to prioritize movement.”

Bringing health and community together

Dr. Novencido’s commitment to prevention extends beyond the exam room.

As president of the Philippine Medical Association of San Diego, he is involved in efforts supporting Filipino communities locally and in the Philippines.

One of those efforts brings health, movement and Filipino culture together: the PMASD Carabao 5K.

The organization launched the run and walk in October 2025 to raise awareness of heart health in the Filipino community. In 2026, the Carabao 5K returned to Chula Vista Bayfront Park, providing another opportunity for community members to come together around health, wellness and Filipino culture.

The event reflects the idea that healthier habits can begin with small steps and become stronger through community support, a philosophy that mirrors Dr. Novencido’s approach to patient care.

For Dr. Novencido, healthy living is more than professional advice — it’s a personal commitment. Despite the demands of work and family life, he still makes time to run and meditate regularly.

Celebrating history by investing in the future

Filipino American History Month offers an opportunity to celebrate past generations while recognizing the people strengthening their communities today. For Dr. Novencido, giving back to the community that helped shape him is part of that story.

“As a Filipino raised in the United States, I recognize the great opportunities, resources and privileges I have as an American citizen,” he says.

Whether he is caring for patients in his practice or encouraging community members to get moving together, Dr. Novencido’s goal remains focused on helping people build healthier lives.

“Every patient deserves a pathway to good health,” he says. “My mission is to provide them not only with the care they need but also the steps to a healthy life.

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