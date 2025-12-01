Wrist and ankle weights have long been popular for a fitness boost. However, they can alter your gait mechanics, pose a risk to your balance, and lead to muscle imbalances and joint strain. These weights are better suited for isolating muscle groups during strength training.

On the other hand, weighted vests, which are garments with weights that are either built in or can be added and removed, offer several health benefits. They have become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts — from suburban walkers to trail runners and gym-goers — and can be worn for walking, running, climbing stairs, bodyweight exercises, and even running errands and doing basic housework.

According to Stewart Sanders, a physical therapist and the director of Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Running Clinic, wearing a weighted vest during a workout can help increase your:

Calorie burn. Wearing a weighted vest increases the intensity of your workout, leading to higher calorie expenditure.

Muscle strength. The added weight challenges muscles, promoting strength gains.

Cardiovascular fitness. Increased oxygen consumption enhances aerobic conditioning.

Bone health. The weight stimulates bone growth and strengthens bones.

Muscular endurance. Core and lower body muscles are strengthened, improving endurance.

Choosing and using a weighted vest

When choosing a weighted vest, Sanders recommends looking for one with a comfortable fit, padded shoulder straps and breathable material. Ensure even weight distribution near your center of mass, and choose a vest that allows adjustments to match your fitness goals.

Start with no more than 10% of your body weight in the vest and begin slowly, he says. What’s more, it’s essential to gradually increase the weight as your body adapts to avoid injury.

Risks of weighted vests

If you have chronic back or joint pain in your hips, knees or ankles, you should use caution when using a weighted vest. People with heart or lung issues should also be careful, as the demand on these systems will increase with the added weight.

Weighted vests may not be the best fitness tool for people with balance deficits or who are pregnant. Always talk with your doctor when making changes to your fitness routines.

Additionally, Sanders stresses that it’s crucial to listen to your body and stop using the vest if you experience discomfort or pain.

“A weighted vest could be a nice addition to your fitness equipment,” Sanders says. “If safely used, it allows a low-impact activity to become a good muscular and cardiovascular challenge.”

Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.