These days, there are more ways than ever to get your coffee fix. Alongside your usual brew, you may see “functional coffees,” drinks made with added ingredients, such as mushrooms, protein and collagen, that promise extra health benefits. But do they really deliver?

According to Lauren DeWolf, a registered dietitian and wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health Management, functional coffees can be fun to try, but it’s important to understand what they do — and don’t — before making them part of your daily routine.

What’s mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is made by adding dried and ground mushrooms, including lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps or reishi, to coffee. These blends are often touted for benefits, such as improved focus and fewer caffeine jitters.

Mushroom coffee became especially popular during the pandemic, when many people were dealing with stress, anxiety and low mood. Some mushrooms are believed to support mental well‑being, which made these coffees appealing during that time.

Mushrooms also contain nutrients, such as zinc, copper, magnesium and some B vitamins. If they’re exposed to UV light as they grow, they can also be a source of vitamin D. While research on medicinal mushrooms is still limited, early studies suggest some varieties, such as reishi, may help support the immune system. Mushrooms also contain antioxidants that help protect the body’s cells.

If you want to try mushroom coffee, choose products made with whole, dried and ground mushrooms rather than extracts, which tend to offer fewer nutrients. It’s also important to be cautious if you take medications. For example, lion’s mane may slow blood clotting and isn’t recommended for people with bleeding disorders or those preparing for surgery. It may also interfere with some diabetes medications.

Who’s reaching for protein coffee?

Protein coffee is coffee mixed with a protein, such as whey, casein or a plant-based option like pea, pumpkin seed or hemp. Some coffee shops offer protein-infused cold foam to top drinks.

These coffees may appeal to people who skip meals or struggle to meet their daily protein needs. However, most Americans already get enough protein from their regular diet.

Additionally, people with kidney concerns should follow their medical team’s guidance. Excess protein can put added strain on the kidneys.

How about collagen coffee?

Collagen coffee combines coffee with collagen peptides, a protein often promoted for skin and joint health. Some small studies suggest collagen supplements may improve skin elasticity and joint comfort. However, much of this research has been funded by supplement companies.

Additionally, collagen may not hold up well in hot beverages, potentially reducing some of its potential benefits.

“Functional coffee can be a fun twist on your daily cup of joe, but it’s not necessary for good health,” says DeWolf. “You can still enjoy the benefits of mushrooms and meet your protein needs through a balanced diet, without adding anything extra to your coffee.”

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