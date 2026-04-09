You may be regularly working out or about to commit to the resolution that keeps getting pushed aside year after year. You might also be wondering whether you should take protein and creatine to boost these fitness efforts.

According to Lauren DeWolf, a wellness education specialist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management, protein is a macronutrient that serves as the building block for many structural components of the body. Creatine, she says, is a compound involved in energy production by the body’s cells.

Understanding the power of protein

Protein is a necessary nutrient that can be sourced from food or supplements. It is often known as a muscle builder.

After a workout, your muscles need to recover, and protein-rich foods are best consumed shortly after a strength-training session to support muscle fiber repair. Protein also supports muscle mass, bone health and cell function.

Most people can meet — and even exceed — their protein needs through a variety of plant and animal foods. Supplements are just that: They supplement the diet and help fill nutritional gaps. “For those with reduced appetites or dietary restrictions, or who are athletes, protein supplements can help them reach their protein intake goals,” DeWolf says.

However, excess protein can place a strain on the kidneys. People with kidney health concerns should follow their medical team’s guidance on protein intake.

There are various personal preferences when selecting a protein powder, and the decision often comes down to how well someone tolerates the protein source. For example, some people may have lactose intolerance or sensitivity to certain sweeteners. Additionally, third-party testing, noted on a product’s label, can help ensure the protein powder’s safety and purity.

Aim for consistency with creatine

Creatine, on the other hand, helps muscles work harder and recover more quickly. “With ongoing strength-training exercise, creatine can support improved muscle strength and mass,” DeWolf says.

There is the greatest amount of research supporting creatine monohydrate. Evidence shows it can boost strength, muscle mass and overall performance.

If an individual engages in regular strength training and is looking to build muscle, creatine supplementation may be appropriate. The International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends 0.3 grams per kilogram of body weight per day of creatine monohydrate for at least three days, followed by 3 to 5 grams per day to maintain elevated stores.

“It’s important to note that creatine draws water into muscle cells, which can result in some water retention,” DeWolf says. “This may show up as a higher number on the scale.”

Creatine can be taken before or after a workout. Because it supports muscle stores rather than providing an immediate effect, timing is less important than consistency. However, some people find that creatine supplementation — especially when taken in large doses — may cause digestive discomfort, such as bloating, cramping or diarrhea.

As always, talk with your doctor before taking supplements to ensure protein or creatine is safe and appropriate for your individual health needs. An informed, personalized approach can help you get the benefits you’re looking for while avoiding unnecessary risks.

Learn more about nutrition; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.