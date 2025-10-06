Few things are more unsettling for a woman than discovering a lump in her breast. It’s natural for the experience to trigger worry or anxiety — even fear. Although breast cancer may be your first thought, it’s important to know that a breast lump doesn’t necessarily mean you have cancer.

Dr. Kelly DeWitt, a board-certified radiation oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, emphasizes the importance of regular screening. “A screening mammogram is the best way to catch breast cancer early, before it’s large enough to feel or causes other symptoms, including a lump,” she says. “Timely detection also makes treatment more likely to be successful.”

Interestingly, some breast cancers don’t form a lump, making both routine mammograms and breast self-awareness crucial. This includes familiarizing yourself with the normal look and feel of your breasts to spot any changes early and seeing your health care provider if something seems off.

What to watch for

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for about 30% of all new cancers in women each year. The average woman’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer in the U.S. is roughly 1 in 8; the chance of dying from it is about 1 in 43.

While finding a lump should prompt a visit with your doctor, there are also other symptoms to be aware of. “While most early-stage breast cancers present with no symptoms at all, it is important to be aware that some breast cancers can present with findings other than a palpable lump,” says Dr. DeWitt. “Symptoms to watch for and report to a health care provider include breast pain or feeling of fullness in the breast or axilla, nipple discharge, itching of the skin, dimpling or puckering of the skin, or changes in the symmetry of the breasts.”

Other causes of lumps

There are several reasons why a breast lump may appear. If you do find a lump, don’t panic — be proactive. Make an appointment to see your health care provider for further assessment.

“It is also important to keep in mind that most breast lumps are not associated with breast cancer,” Dr. DeWitt says. “This is particularly true of breast lumps found in younger pre-menopausal women. While any new breast lump should be evaluated, the majority of palpable masses are associated with benign disease.”

The following are five common noncancerous, or benign, causes of breast lumps:

1 Fibroadenomas These smooth, rubbery lumps move easily under your skin. They may shrink or grow over time, with changes often linked to pregnancy, hormone therapy or menstruation. 2 Cysts These fluid-filled sacs may feel round, smooth and firm. Varying in size, they can cause tenderness, especially in the days leading up to menstruation. A cyst is more noticeable and tender around your menstrual cycle and may change in size or disappear after a period. 3 Fibrocystic breast changes This condition can cause areas of your breast tissue to feel lumpy or rope-like, especially during menstruation. Symptoms often improve after a period ends. 4 Infections or abscesses A collection of infected fluid may build up and cause an abscess in your breast tissue or a breast lump. It’s often accompanied by redness, warmth and swelling caused by the infection. 5 Injury or trauma A breast lump can sometimes result from a direct injury or trauma to the breast, leading to fat necrosis, a condition where damaged fatty tissue forms a firm lump.

While many breast lumps are not cancerous, regular mammogram screenings and paying attention to changes in your breasts are the best ways to catch cancer or anything else abnormal early.

If you find a lump, don’t wait — talk with your doctor.

