Is a lump in your breast always a sign of breast cancer?
Finding a breast lump can be scary — but not all lumps mean cancer is present. Learn more about other causes of lumps and when to see your doctor.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center Radiation Oncology
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4500
Fax: 619-740-8499
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I provide expert consultation and state-of-the-art technology to provide you with the best chance of cure with minimal side effects.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1184668741
Kelly D. Dewitt, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly D. Dewitt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly D. Dewitt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kelly D. Dewitt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Finding a breast lump can be scary — but not all lumps mean cancer is present. Learn more about other causes of lumps and when to see your doctor.
For one young woman, a rare cancer diagnosis changed her life, helping her focus on what matters most.
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