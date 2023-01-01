Kelly DeWitt, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Grossmont Hospital5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Kelly DeWitt, MD
I provide expert consultation and state-of-the-art technology to provide you with the best chance of cure with minimal side effects.
Age:53
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Quillen College of Medicine:Medical School
California Pacific Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Brachytherapy
- Breast cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Endometrial cancer
- Head and neck cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Image-guided radiation therapy
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Prostate seed implanting
- Radiation therapy
- SAVI® radiation therapy
- Second opinions
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Thyroid cancer
NPI
1184668741
Insurance plans accepted
Kelly DeWitt, MD, accepts 51 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kelly DeWitt, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kelly DeWitt, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
