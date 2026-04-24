For people with movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, deep brain stimulation (DBS), an advanced surgical procedure and system, can help reduce symptoms like shaking, stiffness and slowed movement.

Now, patients at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience can receive the latest generation of DBS, called adaptive DBS (aDBS). The treatment adjusts the amount of brain stimulation provided by traditional DBS technology — except now it is done in real time.

The difference between DBS and aDBS

This newest version of the technology received FDA approval in early 2025. The traditional DBS system, available since the early 2000s for Parkinson’s patients and the late 90s for essential tremor patients, is often referred to as a “pacemaker for the brain.” The DBS system sends small electrical signals that help calm abnormal brain activity linked to a person’s symptoms.

Leads, also called electrodes, are implanted in the parts of the brain that control the body’s movement.

The leads are connected to a battery-powered device called a neurostimulator, placed under the skin near the chest.

The leads and neurostimulator are then connected by a wire, and together, they send electrical signals to steady abnormal brain activity.

Traditional DBS uses settings that require adjustment by a doctor during regular office visits via a computer device, tailored to the amount of stimulation each patient’s brain needs. Those adjustments can be all that is needed.

However, for some patients, symptoms and needs can vary throughout the day based on a patient’s level of activity, sleep, stress or the timing of their medication. Some of the research conducted to develop aDBS included studying how Parkinson’s alters the brain’s electrical activity.

With aDBS, the system is designed to identify the patient’s symptoms and needs in real time by sensing specific brain signals and adjusting stimulation levels. This delivers what the person needs in the moment. This approach is called “adaptive,” meaning the system can listen and respond rather than using a single setting throughout the day.

“This new generation of deep brain stimulation is a game-changer for those patients who have fluctuating symptoms that can’t be controlled with only periodic adjustment by a doctor,” says Dr. Vamsi Chavakula, a neurologist affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group and the director of functional neurosurgery at the neuroscience hospital.

He says not all patients need the advanced system, but for those who do, aDBS keeps their symptoms in check and improves their quality of life immensely.

“We’re proud that Sharp is able to offer this latest version of DBS to our patients who are candidates for it,” says Dr. Chavakula. “And we are happy for them that, through ongoing research and innovation, this technology continues to evolve.”

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